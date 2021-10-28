DIVISION 4
Fruitport at Cadillac
RECORDS: Fruitport (4-5) Cadillac (7-2)
WHEN: Friday, 7 p.m.
WHERE: Veterans Memorial Stadium
SERIES: Cadillac leads 3-2
LAST MEETING: Cadillac won 28-12 in Week Two
LAST PLAYOFF MEETING: Fruitport won 35-7 in 2001 district final
RADIO/ONLINE: FM-107.1 WCKC nfhsnetwork.com/events/mhsaa-mi/gam16d55c4435
BACKGROUND: These teams were scheduled to start a series last year, but that game was canceled by the COVID-19 pandemic. Now they’ll meet a second time in 2021 after the No. 7-ranked Vikings beat the Trojans 28-12 on the road eight weeks ago. They’re already scheduled to play again next season. Cadillac closed out the season with three straight wins, allowing only one score in that span. That streak includes 35-0 shutouts of both Petoskey and Fremont and a 10-7 win over Portland, ranked No. 4 in Division 5 at the time.
BRACKET BITS: The district’s other half features No. 9-ranked Whitehall (7-2) visiting Sparta (7-2). Cadillac has the top seed and would host the district championship if the Vikings beat Fruitport a second time.
DIVISION 6
Manistee at Reed City
RECORDS: Manistee (5-4) Reed City (8-1)
WHEN: Friday, 7 p.m.
WHERE: Alumni Field
SERIES: Tied 20-20
LAST MEETING: Reed City won 50-27 in 2015
LAST PLAYOFF MEETING: Reed City won 50-27 in 2015 opener
RADIO/ONLINE: AM-1450 WMIQ nfhsnetwork.com/events/mhsaa-mi/gam4b82148920
BACKGROUND: This one breaks the tie. Even though they aren’t in the same league, the Coyotes are Manistee’s fourth-most common opponent, facing only Ludington, Cadillac and Big Rapids more. Each team has won 20 of 40 meetings in the series, although they haven’t faced off in six years.
BRACKET BITS: Central Montcalm (5-4) takes on Montague (6-3) in the other half of the district bracket. The district winner likely faces either No. 2 Lansing Catholic (8-1) or No. 3 Millington (9-0) in regionals.
DIVISION 7
McBain at Evart
RECORDS: McBain (6-3) Evart (7-2)
WHEN: Friday, 7 p.m.
WHERE: Tom Smith Memorial Stadium
SERIES: McBain leads 30-10
LAST MEETING: Evart won 40-12 in Week Six
LAST PLAYOFF MEETING: Evart won 34-31 in 2020 second round
RADIO/ONLINE: FM-107.9 WCDY nfhsnetwork.com/events/mhsaa-mi/gama46a61e28b
BACKGROUND: Evart knocked the Ramblers out of the 2020 playoffs in the second round after a 7-0 McBain start to the season. However, the Wildcats are coming off a surprising 44-13 loss to Harrison (6-3), the first-round foe of TC St. Francis’ that previously hadn’t beaten a team with more than two wins this season.
BRACKET BITS: The winner of this game almost certainly has to travel to No. 1-ranked TC St. Francis (9-0) for the district title game.