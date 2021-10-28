DIVISION 7
East Jordan at Ishpeming Westwood
RECORDS: East Jordan (7-2) Ishpeming Westwood (8-1)
WHEN: Saturday, 1 p.m. EST
WHERE: James Barry Stadium
SERIES: First meeting
RADIO/ONLINE: FM-99.5 WNGE (Negaunee) nfhsnetwork.com/events/mhsaa-mi/gamf623f80799
BACKGROUND: The Red Devils already made some history this year, winning the program’s first conference title since 1986 and producing the most wins since 1999. Now the Devils look to win a playoff game for the first time since that 1999 squad beat Rudyard and Stephenson, and to do that they’ll have to go through another Upper Peninsula foe to do it. The more than four-hour drive past Marquette is a big enough opponent, but the Patriots also bring an 8-1 record into the game. Westwood hasn’t lost since a 28-14 setback against Calumet in Week Three. Since that loss, the Patriots allowed only 34 points in six games, including games against playoff teams Bark River-Harris and Negaunee the last two weeks.
DIVISION 7
Mancelona at Charlevoix
RECORDS: Mancelona (5-3) Charlevoix (7-1)
WHEN: Friday, 7 p.m.
WHERE: Kipke Field
SERIES: Charlevoix leads 22-6
LAST MEETING: Charlevoix won 28-20 in Week Eight
LAST PLAYOFF MEETING: Charlevoix won 52-0 in the 2020 second round
RADIO/ONLINE: youtube.com/channel/UCuI8UcNasKwSZvH2U5tk-sA nfhsnetwork.com/events/mhsaa-mi/gam9f02a6bbb0
BACKGROUND: The Rayders have won five of six meetings since 2016, the lone Ironmen victory coming in 2018 (20-15). Mancelona started off the season 5-0 before losing three straight to close out the regular season. Injuries played a part of that, and so did playing three of the larger schools on the slate all in a row. Charlevoix has won six a row, with its only loss coming at the hands of Division 6 No. 6-ranked Boyne City (8-1).
DIVISION 8
Frankfort at Iron Mountain
RECORDS: Frankfort (6-3) Iron Mountain (6-3)
WHEN: Saturday, noon (CST)
WHERE: Mountaineer Stadium
SERIES: First meeting
RADIO/ONLINE: FM-101.5 WJNR (906daily.com) nfhsnetwork.com/events/mhsaa-mi/gam0d98e25989
BACKGROUND: Frankfort has a big hill to climb with the Mountaineers. The drive of more than six hours is the first opponent. Iron Mountain is the second. Maybe third, after the time change. And don’t forget the tolls. Frankfort slides into the postseason on a two-game losing skid, but don’t count out the Panthers, who have a quick-strike offense that can bust off big plays at any time with players like Nick Stevenson and Adam Mills. Iron Mountain’s only three losses all came against bigger schools with winning records.