TRAVERSE CITY — Two in a row. Or three, with a two-week break.
The Traverse City Pit Spitters (4-1) topped the Great Lakes Resorters 7-0 Monday night in the franchise’s second game back from a coronavirus-induced break that resulted in every player being tested twice.
The Spitters also won 6-0 Sunday.
Chad Patrick fired three shutout innings to lead seven Spitters pitchers in a combined two-hitter. Patrick matched Andrew Hoffman’s performance Sunday by striking out six in three hitless frames.
Pat Hohlfeld, Nathan Lohmeier, Chase Gearing, Jay Ward Jr., Zach Fruit and Will Mabrey each tossed one frame as TC hurlers combined for 13 strikeouts to only four walks.
Duncan Lutz, Robby Caro and Derek Yoo each tossed two scoreless innings as neither team scored through six frames.
Christian Faust and Spencer Schwellenbach both drove in two runs and Mario Camilletti drew three walks and stole two bases. Bryant Goolsby, Schwellenbach, Faust and Trey Yunger each had two hits to account for all of TC base knocks aside from one Chris Monroe single. Monroe, Yunger and Crews Taylor each walked twice.
Christian Garcia and Travis Janes had the Resorters’ (1-4) only hits. Resorters bats have struggled since the return, managing only three hits and no runs in two games, being outscored 13-0.
The teams play again Wednesday at 7:05 p.m. at Turtle Creek Stadium.
In Sunday’s 6-0 Spitters win, Tito Flores hit the season’s first home run, an inside-the-park job in the fourth inning.
“I was finally happy to get a good pitch to hit and able to get a barrel on it,” Flores said. “Then it’s funny because the first base coach (Caleb) Lang was screaming, ‘Score! Score! Score! Score!’ the whole time.”
Flores just beat the throw home to give Traverse City a 4-0 lead. Pit Spitters pitchers pretty much did the rest, with six hurlers striking out 16 Resorters batters on a combined one-hitter in front of a capacity crowd of 500.
The one hit came from a Spitters player the Resorters borrowed for the day. Faust, on loan from the Spitters as the Resorters wait for third base help, singled to left field off Beau Keathley.
The Pit Spitters lineup remained unchanged aside from moving pitcher Trenton Wood and Faust temporarily to the Resorters.
The Resorters lineup, however, is massively different. Fourteen players are back, with 18 new ones, two moved over from the Pit Spitters (Wood and Faust) and three from the old Dune Bears (LHP Anderson Strunk, RHP Aaron Husson and SS/2B Brendan Ryan).
The teams halted game play for two weeks after learning that multiple players tested positive for COVID-19 the weekend of July 4.
“We came off of the Fourth of July win, and we’re all super stoked and ready to play again that Sunday,” Flores said. “And it gets canceled. But I feel like the coaching staff does a great job on keeping us level-headed and coming back two weeks later and we didn’t miss a beat tonight.”
The Northern Michigan Dune Bears were disbanded and the Northern Michigan pod reduced to two teams from three.
“When you have a two-week pause it’s tough to get into a rhythm,” Spitters manager Josh Rebandt said. “But I thought our guys looked pretty prepared today and that was good, so I’m excited to be back on the field for sure, especially the pitching staff.”
Andrew Hoffman, Cade Heil and Kyle Jones struck out 11 in six innings. Keathley fanned two more in the seventh. Evan Hiatt and Evan Gates added three more whiffs in the final two innings, including the game’s final two batters by Gates.
Camilletti had three of Traverse City’s nine hits and Schwellenbach drove in two runs.
