BATTLE CREEK — The defending champions needed an extra fram, but the Traverse City Pit Spitters got the job done in Monday’s 2022 season opener.
The 2021 Northwoods League champs surrendered a three-run lead in the bottom of the ninth to the Battle Creek Battle Jacks, sending the road contest to the 10th inning where Trey Truitt singled home Brendan Summerhill for the game-winning run in an 8-7 victory.
Carson Fischer came on for the save, getting the final two Battle Jacks on swings after walking the first batter on four straight pitches. Coby Greiner picked up the win despite the blown save and three earned runs in an inning of work.
Aren Gustafson toed the rubber in the start for the Pit Spitters (1-0), tossing five innings and allowing three runs (two earned) on five hits. The senior from Olivet Nazarene University in Illinois struck out four and walked none in the no-decision.
The Spitters trailed 1-0 after an inning of play, but they grabbed the lead in the top of the third on a sacrifice fly from Evan Orzech and Truitt’s first RBI single of the day.
Battle Creek answered back with two runs in the bottom of the frame to regain a one-run lead at 3-2. Traverse City tied the ballgame at 3-3 with a run on a wild pitch in the fifth and then took the lead with back-to-back run-scoring singles from Summerhill and Orzech for a 5-3 advantage in the sixth.
Battle Creek (0-1) tallied a run in the bottom of the seventh to cut the Pit Spitters’ lead to the slimmest of margins at 5-4.
The score remained 5-4 into the ninth inning when the Spitters tacked on what would be two crucial insurance runs. Truitt scored the first run on a wild pitch and Jake Smallwood came in on a Camden Traficante bases-loaded walk to go up 7-4.
Battle Jack Patrick Mills drove in two on a single in the bottom of the ninth, and Aaron Dolney tied the game at 7-7 with an RBI groundout before Truitts clutch hit in the 10th.
Truitt finished the day 2-for-3 with two RBI and three walks. Dane Smitz was the only other Pit Spitter with a multi-hit effort, going 2-for-4 at the dish. All eight of the Spitters’ hits were of the single variety.
The Pit Spitters have a quick turnaround and get back into action Tuesday morning in the second contest of the two-game set against the Battle Jacks. Anthony Ramirez is slated to take the bump for Traverse City against Battle Creek’s Nick Davies.
First pitch is set for 11 a.m.
