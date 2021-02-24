NBA
DETROIT PISTONS SECOND HALF REGULAR-SEASON SCHEDULE
(All Times Are Eastern Standard Time)
Day/Date/Opponent/Time/TV
Thu. Mar. 11 at Charlotte 7:00 p.m.
Sat. Mar. 13 at Brooklyn 7:00 p.m. NBATV
Mon. Mar. 15 San Antonio 8:00 p.m.
Wed. Mar. 17 Toronto 7:00 p.m.
Fri. Mar. 19 at Houston 8:00 p.m.
Sun. Mar. 21 Chicago 7:00 p.m.
Wed. Mar. 24 at Indiana 7:00 p.m.
Fri. Mar. 26 Brooklyn 7:00 p.m.
Sat. Mar. 27 at Washington 8:00 p.m.
Mon. Mar. 29 Toronto 8:00 p.m.
Wed. Mar. 31 Portland 7:00 p.m.
Thu. Apr. 1 Washington 7:00 p.m.
Sat. Apr. 3 New York 8:00 p.m.
Mon. Apr. 5 at Oklahoma City 7:00 p.m.
Tue. Apr. 6 at Denver 9:00 p.m.
Thu. Apr. 8 at Sacramento 10:00 p.m.
Sat. Apr. 10 at Portland 10:00 p.m.
Sun. Apr. 11 at L.A. Clippers 10:00 p.m.
Wed. Apr. 14 L.A. Clippers 8:00 p.m.
Fri. Apr. 16 Oklahoma City 7:00 p.m.
Sat. Apr. 17 at Washington 8:00 p.m.
Mon. Apr. 19 Cleveland 7:00 p.m.
Wed. Apr. 21 at Dallas 8:30 p.m.
Thu. Apr. 22 at San Antonio 8:30 p.m.
Sat. Apr. 24 at Indiana 7:00 p.m.
Mon. Apr. 26 Atlanta 7:00 p.m.
Thu. Apr. 29 Dallas 7:00 p.m.
Sat. May 1 at Charlotte 7:00 p.m.
Mon. May 3 Orlando 7:00 p.m.
Tue. May 4 Charlotte 7:00 p.m.
Thu. May 6 Memphis 8:00 p.m.
Sat. May 8 at Philadelphia 7:00 p.m.
Sun. May 9 Chicago 8:00 p.m.
Tue. May 11 Minnesota 7:00 p.m.
Fri. May 14 Denver 8:00 p.m.
Sun. May 16 Miami TBD
New Orleans 128, Detroit 118
DETROIT (118)
Bey 4-8 2-2 13, Doumbouya 1-5 0-0 3, Plumlee 9-10 3-5 21, Ellington 3-10 0-1 7, Smith Jr. 5-12 0-0 11, J.Jackson 10-18 3-4 25, Mykhailiuk 4-9 0-0 12, Stewart 5-8 1-2 11, F.Jackson 1-1 0-0 2, Lee 5-8 2-2 13, McGruder 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 47-89 11-16 118.
NEW ORLEANS (128)
Ingram 9-18 6-7 27, Williamson 13-18 6-9 32, Adams 7-8 0-2 14, Ball 4-8 2-2 12, Bledsoe 5-11 1-4 11, Hernangomez 2-4 2-3 6, Alexander-Walker 1-3 0-0 3, Hart 5-10 0-0 11, Lewis Jr. 2-4 0-0 5, Redick 2-6 1-2 7. Totals 50-90 18-29 128.
Detroit 39 30 27 22 — 118
New Orleans 33 31 32 32 — 128
Deals
Wednesday’s Transactions
BASEBALL
American League
BOSTON RED SOX — Agreed to terms with INF/OF Marwin Gonzalez on a one-year contract. Designated RHP Marcus Walden for assignment.
CLEVELAND INDIANS — Designated RHP Jordan Humphreys for assignment. Claimed CF Harold Ramirez from Miami waivers.
National League
ATLANTA BRAVES — Claimed OF Guillermo Heredia from New York Mets waivers. Designated INF Jack Mayfield for assignment.
Minor League
Baseball
Atlantic League Professional Baseball
ALPB — Announced West Virginia Power added to league’s membership and home games will continue in Charleston, W.V.
Frontier League
FLORENCE Y’ALLS — Signed INF Luis Pintor.
JOLIET SLAMMERS — Signed 1B/OF Michael Deeb.
OTTAWA TITANS — Traded RHPs Carter Hayes, Justin Watts and Paul Young to Gateway for INF Andrew Penner and RH:P Jason Zgardowski.
TRI-CITY VALLEYCATS — Signed OF Denis Phipps and 3B Juan Silverio.
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
NBA — Named Leon Newsome senior vice president/chief of security officer.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
HOUSTON TEXANS — Released DL Eddie Vanderdoes with a NFI injury designation.
LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Released WR Tyrell Williams.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed C Jonotthan Harrison to a one-year contract.
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Re-signed RB Alex Collins.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
NHL — Fined F Antoine Roussel from Vancouver for roughing in a game against Edmonton on Feb. 23.
ARIZONA COYOTES — Designated C Frederick Gauthier for assignment to the taxi squad. Recalled C Michael Chaput from the minor league taxi squad.
CALGARY FLAMES — Recalled D Oliver Kylington from the minor league taxi squad.
CAROLINA HURRICANES — Recalled RW David Gust, G Alex Nedeljkovic, LW Steven Lorentz and D Jake Bean from minor league taxi squad.
COLORADO AVALANCHE — Recalled G Peyton Jones from Colorado (AHL) loan. Loaned C Jayson Megna and G Hunter Miska to Colorado (AHL) from taxi squad.
COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Assigned D Andrew Peeke to Cleveland (AHL).
DALLAS STARS — Designated LWs Tanner Kero and LW Mathias Brome, D Danny DeKeyser for assignment to the taxi squad. Recalled C Rhett Gardner and RW Nick Caamano from the minor league taxi squad.
DETROIT RED WINGS — Reassigned G Kaden Fulcher to Grand Rapids (AHL). Designated LW Mathias Brome and D Danny DeKeyser for assignment to the taxi squad.
FLORIDA PANTHERS — Assigned D Tommy Cross to Syracuse (AHL).
NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Designated RW Eeli Tolvanen and D Ben Harpur for assignment to the taxi squad.
NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Assigned D Colby Sissons from Binghamton (AHL) to Florida (ECHL).
NEW YORK RANGERS — Recalled F Jonny Brodzinski, G Igor Shesterkin, RW Collin Blackwell, Ds Anthony Bitetto and Libo Hajek from the minor league taxi squad.
OTTAWA SENATORS — Designated D Erik Brannstorm and LW Michael Haley for assignment to the taxi squad. Recalled C Artem Anisimov from the minor league taxi squad.
PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Claimed D Mark Friedman of Philadelphia waivers.
ST. LOUIS BLUES — Recalled D Steven Santini from Utica (AHL) loan.
TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Recalled C Ross Colton and D Cal Foote from the minor league taxi squad.
TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Recalled RW Scott Sabourin from the minor league taxi squad.
VEGAS KNIGHTS — Recalled G Logan Thompson from Henderson (AHL) taxi squad. Designated G Logan Thompson for assignment to the taxi squad.
WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Assigned G Ilya Samsonov to Hershey (AHL).
American Hockey League
HERSHEY — Recalled G Ilya Samsonov from Washington (NHL) loan.
East Coast Hockey League
ALLEN AMERICANS — Signed G Taran Kozun to the active roster.
INDY FUEL — Activated D Chris Martenet from injured reserve and F Ross Olsson from the reserve list. Placed Fs Joe Sullivan and David Broll on the reserve list.
RAPID CITY RUSH — Activated D Eric Israel and F Jack Suter from the reserve list. Placed D Darren Brady and F Tyler Coulter on the reserve list.
SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS — Activated D Cole Fraser and Fs Matt Weis and Darien Craighead from the reserve list. Placed D Casey Johnson and Fs Jade Miller and Anthony Collins on the reserve list.
WHEELING NAILERS — Signed G Alex D’Orio to active roster. Recalled D Matt Miller from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (AHL) and F Nick Rivera from Binghamton (AHL) loan. Released F Michael Pelech from his standard player contract (SPC). Placed D Evan Wardley on the reserve list.
Southern Professional Hockey League
KNOXVILLE ICE BEARS — Signed D Brett Beauvais to a standard player contract (SPC).
PENSACOLA ICE FLYERS — Signed RW Frederic Letourneau to a standard player contract (SPC).
SOCCER
Major League Soccer
MLS — Suspended D Jonathan Suarez pending investigation of allegations made against him on Feb 23.
INTER MIAMI CF — Signed MF Gregore from Esporte Clube Bahia (Brazilian Serie A) to a four-year contract.
NASHVILLE SC — Acquired G Bryan Meredith from free agency.
COLLEGE
HASTINGS COLLEGE — Named Skyler Good interim head coach for men’s and women’s golf.
THIEL COLLEGE — Named Kelly Kirkpatrick head women’s softball coach.