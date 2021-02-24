NBA

DETROIT PISTONS SECOND HALF REGULAR-SEASON SCHEDULE

(All Times Are Eastern Standard Time)

Day/Date/Opponent/Time/TV

Thu. Mar. 11 at Charlotte 7:00 p.m.

Sat. Mar. 13 at Brooklyn 7:00 p.m. NBATV

Mon. Mar. 15 San Antonio 8:00 p.m.

Wed. Mar. 17 Toronto 7:00 p.m.

Fri. Mar. 19 at Houston 8:00 p.m.

Sun. Mar. 21 Chicago 7:00 p.m.

Wed. Mar. 24 at Indiana 7:00 p.m.

Fri. Mar. 26 Brooklyn 7:00 p.m.

Sat. Mar. 27 at Washington 8:00 p.m.

Mon. Mar. 29 Toronto 8:00 p.m.

Wed. Mar. 31 Portland 7:00 p.m.

Thu. Apr. 1 Washington 7:00 p.m.

Sat. Apr. 3 New York 8:00 p.m.

Mon. Apr. 5 at Oklahoma City 7:00 p.m.

Tue. Apr. 6 at Denver 9:00 p.m.

Thu. Apr. 8 at Sacramento 10:00 p.m.

Sat. Apr. 10 at Portland 10:00 p.m.

Sun. Apr. 11 at L.A. Clippers 10:00 p.m.

Wed. Apr. 14 L.A. Clippers 8:00 p.m.

Fri. Apr. 16 Oklahoma City 7:00 p.m.

Sat. Apr. 17 at Washington 8:00 p.m.

Mon. Apr. 19 Cleveland 7:00 p.m.

Wed. Apr. 21 at Dallas 8:30 p.m.

Thu. Apr. 22 at San Antonio 8:30 p.m.

Sat. Apr. 24 at Indiana 7:00 p.m.

Mon. Apr. 26 Atlanta 7:00 p.m.

Thu. Apr. 29 Dallas 7:00 p.m.

Sat. May 1 at Charlotte 7:00 p.m.

Mon. May 3 Orlando 7:00 p.m.

Tue. May 4 Charlotte 7:00 p.m.

Thu. May 6 Memphis 8:00 p.m.

Sat. May 8 at Philadelphia 7:00 p.m.

Sun. May 9 Chicago 8:00 p.m.

Tue. May 11 Minnesota 7:00 p.m.

Fri. May 14 Denver 8:00 p.m.

Sun. May 16 Miami TBD

New Orleans 128, Detroit 118

DETROIT (118)

Bey 4-8 2-2 13, Doumbouya 1-5 0-0 3, Plumlee 9-10 3-5 21, Ellington 3-10 0-1 7, Smith Jr. 5-12 0-0 11, J.Jackson 10-18 3-4 25, Mykhailiuk 4-9 0-0 12, Stewart 5-8 1-2 11, F.Jackson 1-1 0-0 2, Lee 5-8 2-2 13, McGruder 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 47-89 11-16 118.

NEW ORLEANS (128)

Ingram 9-18 6-7 27, Williamson 13-18 6-9 32, Adams 7-8 0-2 14, Ball 4-8 2-2 12, Bledsoe 5-11 1-4 11, Hernangomez 2-4 2-3 6, Alexander-Walker 1-3 0-0 3, Hart 5-10 0-0 11, Lewis Jr. 2-4 0-0 5, Redick 2-6 1-2 7. Totals 50-90 18-29 128.

Detroit 39 30 27 22 — 118

New Orleans 33 31 32 32 — 128

Wednesday’s Transactions

BASEBALL

American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Agreed to terms with INF/OF Marwin Gonzalez on a one-year contract. Designated RHP Marcus Walden for assignment.

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Designated RHP Jordan Humphreys for assignment. Claimed CF Harold Ramirez from Miami waivers.

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Claimed OF Guillermo Heredia from New York Mets waivers. Designated INF Jack Mayfield for assignment.

Minor League

Baseball

Atlantic League Professional Baseball

ALPB — Announced West Virginia Power added to league’s membership and home games will continue in Charleston, W.V.

Frontier League

FLORENCE Y’ALLS — Signed INF Luis Pintor.

JOLIET SLAMMERS — Signed 1B/OF Michael Deeb.

OTTAWA TITANS — Traded RHPs Carter Hayes, Justin Watts and Paul Young to Gateway for INF Andrew Penner and RH:P Jason Zgardowski.

TRI-CITY VALLEYCATS — Signed OF Denis Phipps and 3B Juan Silverio.

BASKETBALL

National Basketball Association

NBA — Named Leon Newsome senior vice president/chief of security officer.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

HOUSTON TEXANS — Released DL Eddie Vanderdoes with a NFI injury designation.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Released WR Tyrell Williams.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed C Jonotthan Harrison to a one-year contract.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Re-signed RB Alex Collins.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

NHL — Fined F Antoine Roussel from Vancouver for roughing in a game against Edmonton on Feb. 23.

ARIZONA COYOTES — Designated C Frederick Gauthier for assignment to the taxi squad. Recalled C Michael Chaput from the minor league taxi squad.

CALGARY FLAMES — Recalled D Oliver Kylington from the minor league taxi squad.

CAROLINA HURRICANES — Recalled RW David Gust, G Alex Nedeljkovic, LW Steven Lorentz and D Jake Bean from minor league taxi squad.

COLORADO AVALANCHE — Recalled G Peyton Jones from Colorado (AHL) loan. Loaned C Jayson Megna and G Hunter Miska to Colorado (AHL) from taxi squad.

COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Assigned D Andrew Peeke to Cleveland (AHL).

DALLAS STARS — Designated LWs Tanner Kero and LW Mathias Brome, D Danny DeKeyser for assignment to the taxi squad. Recalled C Rhett Gardner and RW Nick Caamano from the minor league taxi squad.

DETROIT RED WINGS — Reassigned G Kaden Fulcher to Grand Rapids (AHL). Designated LW Mathias Brome and D Danny DeKeyser for assignment to the taxi squad.

FLORIDA PANTHERS — Assigned D Tommy Cross to Syracuse (AHL).

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Designated RW Eeli Tolvanen and D Ben Harpur for assignment to the taxi squad.

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Assigned D Colby Sissons from Binghamton (AHL) to Florida (ECHL).

NEW YORK RANGERS — Recalled F Jonny Brodzinski, G Igor Shesterkin, RW Collin Blackwell, Ds Anthony Bitetto and Libo Hajek from the minor league taxi squad.

OTTAWA SENATORS — Designated D Erik Brannstorm and LW Michael Haley for assignment to the taxi squad. Recalled C Artem Anisimov from the minor league taxi squad.

PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Claimed D Mark Friedman of Philadelphia waivers.

ST. LOUIS BLUES — Recalled D Steven Santini from Utica (AHL) loan.

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Recalled C Ross Colton and D Cal Foote from the minor league taxi squad.

TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Recalled RW Scott Sabourin from the minor league taxi squad.

VEGAS KNIGHTS — Recalled G Logan Thompson from Henderson (AHL) taxi squad. Designated G Logan Thompson for assignment to the taxi squad.

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Assigned G Ilya Samsonov to Hershey (AHL).

American Hockey League

HERSHEY — Recalled G Ilya Samsonov from Washington (NHL) loan.

East Coast Hockey League

ALLEN AMERICANS — Signed G Taran Kozun to the active roster.

INDY FUEL — Activated D Chris Martenet from injured reserve and F Ross Olsson from the reserve list. Placed Fs Joe Sullivan and David Broll on the reserve list.

RAPID CITY RUSH — Activated D Eric Israel and F Jack Suter from the reserve list. Placed D Darren Brady and F Tyler Coulter on the reserve list.

SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS — Activated D Cole Fraser and Fs Matt Weis and Darien Craighead from the reserve list. Placed D Casey Johnson and Fs Jade Miller and Anthony Collins on the reserve list.

WHEELING NAILERS — Signed G Alex D’Orio to active roster. Recalled D Matt Miller from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (AHL) and F Nick Rivera from Binghamton (AHL) loan. Released F Michael Pelech from his standard player contract (SPC). Placed D Evan Wardley on the reserve list.

Southern Professional Hockey League

KNOXVILLE ICE BEARS — Signed D Brett Beauvais to a standard player contract (SPC).

PENSACOLA ICE FLYERS — Signed RW Frederic Letourneau to a standard player contract (SPC).

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

MLS — Suspended D Jonathan Suarez pending investigation of allegations made against him on Feb 23.

INTER MIAMI CF — Signed MF Gregore from Esporte Clube Bahia (Brazilian Serie A) to a four-year contract.

NASHVILLE SC — Acquired G Bryan Meredith from free agency.

COLLEGE

HASTINGS COLLEGE — Named Skyler Good interim head coach for men’s and women’s golf.

THIEL COLLEGE — Named Kelly Kirkpatrick head women’s softball coach.

