From Staff Reports
DETROIT — The Detroit Pistons announced Wednesday the 2022-23 schedule. They begin their next campaign by hosting the Orlando Magic at Little Caesars Arena on Wednesday, Oct. 19. The Pistons’ first road slate will begin on Friday, Oct. 21, as the team travels to New York to square off against the Knicks, followed by contests at the Indiana Pacers on October 22 and Washington Wizards on October 25.
Home game highlights of the 2022-23 schedule include the defending NBA Champion Golden State Warriors traveling to Little Caesars Arena on Oct. 30, as well as Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and the Boston Celtics coming to town on Nov. 12. Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks will visit Detroit on Dec. 1, with LeBron James and the L.A. Lakers traveling to Detroit on Dec. 11.
The Pistons host Joel Embiid and the 76ers on Jan. 8 and the Giannis Antetokounmpo-led Milwaukee Bucks on Jan. 23 and March 27. On Jan. 19, the Pistons travel to Paris to host the Chicago Bulls at Accor Arena. The Pistons final homestand of the season will see them host Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat on April 4 and the Brooklyn Nets on April 5.
The Pistons are scheduled to be on national television four times throughout the regular season. TNT will broadcast the team’s road contest against the Philadelphia 76ers on Jan. 10, while NBA TV will broadcast the Dec. 1 matchup with the Dallas Mavericks, the Jan.19 game in Paris versus the Chicago Bulls and the home contest against the Milwaukee Bucks on March 27.
A complete radio and television broadcast schedule for Pistons games will be released at a later date.
