TRAVERSE CITY — The Traverse City Police Department is hosting a community clean-up of the Pines on Oct. 17, starting at 9:30 a.m.
Volunteers will be provided with PPE, garbage bags and other equipment, said TCPD Captain Keith Gillis.
Everyone will meet by the 11th Street dumpsters, before heading out to prepare the area for the winter season, when most of the residents will be utilizing Safe Harbor, Gillis said.
This event will be the first time new Community Police Officer Justin Nowland hosts an event for the unhoused community, since starting his role earlier this month.
