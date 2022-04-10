TRAVERSE CITY — Passengers are lining up to fly to Traverse City, but airlines are having trouble lining up enough crews to pilot their planes. The result will be fewer commercial flights landing at Cherry Capital Airport this summer.
“We’re not going to see as many flights as we had before,” Cherry Capital Airport Northwest Regional Airport Authority CEO Kevin Klein said this week.
“The number of flights and the number of aircraft that are available to fly is all going to be dependent on the amount of crews and pilots and flight attendants that the airlines have.”
Bad weather over the weekend delayed some spring break travelers, including some local residents returning home to northern Michigan. But that short-term problem pales alongside the growing disruption of the nationwide shortage of commercial pilots.
“There has been a looming pilot shortage for the last decade in the United States, that going through COVID, it became an actual pilot shortage,” United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby said while testifying at a December hearing of the U.S. Senate’s Commerce, Science, and Transportation Committee.
“We have almost 100 airplanes effectively grounded right now — regional aircraft — because there’s not enough pilots to fly them, which means we can’t at the moment fly to all the small communities that we would like to. It’s really about not having enough pilots,” he said.
A good position
Traverse City is in better position than many other communities, according to Klein.
“We’re actually doing better than most airports, but we’re seeing those cuts to the crews. We’re finding that the airlines, nationwide — not just in Traverse City but nationwide — are cutting a lot of flights.
“It definitely will be a lighter summer. We’ll still be busy. But I don’t know that we’ll be setting any records like we did last year,” Klein said.
Cherry Capital Airport handled 602,626 passengers in 2021, about 20,000 more than the 579,712 that flowed through the jetways in its previous record year of 2019.
The airport will be busy this summer, he said, just not much busier than previous years.
“We’re still seeing the airlines struggling for pilots. We saw this pilot crunch prior to COVID, with retirements and the number of hours required to be flown for a new pilot. All those requirement changed, so we knew this bubble was coming.”
The causes are varied, he said.
Bubble could get worse
Republic Airways CFO Joseph Allman said in March at an industry conference that he believes the pilot shortage may get worse, and might not reach it’s peak until the second half of 2023, according to Airline Weekly.
Statistics from the Federal Aviation Administration show that 14,442 original commercial airmen certificates were issued in 2020. That’s up slightly from the number issued in 2019 and a couple of thousand more than were issued in 2018, which itself was an increase of about 2,000 over the 2017 figure.
But rising demand for passenger seats is outstripping the increase in new pilots. Retirements, perhaps accelerated by the pandemic, contribute to the situation.
Cherry Capital still will offer as many direct flight destinations that it has in recent summers, but the number of seats available during the 2022 season likely will be lower.
Direct flights
“Of course, the summer schedule will see return of all of our summer activity — we just won’t see it in the amount we’ve seen in years past,” said Klein.
“You’ll still see Boston back, you’ll see New York LaGuardia back (both Delta and American). Newark is back, Philadelphia, Charlotte, Atlanta, DCA (Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport), Washington Dulles, they’re all back. Dallas is back, Denver is back, Minneapolis St. Paul. All of our cities are back, which is very fortunate.”
He expects the number of seats available this summer flying into and out of Cherry Capital Airport will be down about 10 percent from last year. Nationally, Klein said, airlines expect passenger numbers to be down between 25 and 30 percent — because of the pilot shortage.
“(Airlines) want to do a much as they can for northern Michigan because they have so many people that want to come our way,” Klein said.
“They’re trying to do their best because they know that’s a profitable time for them as well. So they want to try their best to serve our market. But they have their limitations. It could continue that shift to see a little bit larger airplanes come in (to Traverse City) versus multiple frequency.”
Commented
