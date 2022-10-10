By Michael Livingston
PETOSKEY — The corner of US-31 and Lake Street was even louder and busier than usual Saturday.
Over the weekend, news reports told of thousands of people from all over the country marching in support of reproductive freedom exactly a month ahead of midterm Election Day.
In Michigan, stakes are high for pro-choice advocates with the vote on Proposal 3, an initiative that would enshrine abortion rights in the state constitution.
Martha Lancaster was at the demonstration in Petoskey where she held up colorful signs with about 50 other people along the side of the highway.
Many drivers honked in support of the group’s messages. Others drove by with thumbs down or middle fingers raised.
It didn’t bother Lancaster much. She’s been protesting for reproductive rights since the 70s, just before Roe v. Wade was enacted. She said she often thinks of her mom in times like these.
“My mother was a abortion rights suppoprter; she actually had a illegal abortion six years before I was born and she was willing to talk about that,” she said. “But she felt very bad that she had to be a criminal to exercise what should’ve been a fundamental right to her.”
Lancaster helped the group, called Reproductive Freedom for All, collect a record-breaking 730,000 signatures to place the abortion rights initiative on Michigan’s Nov. 8 ballot.
The group, along with ACLU of Michigan, Michigan Voices, and Planned Parenthood Advocates of Michigan, are spearheading the campaign to raise awareness ahead of Election Day.
Other Proposal 3 supporters included members of the Charlevoix County Democrats such as Tracy Ward.
Ward said she had expected some backlash from Northern Michigan’s majority Republican base. She said she used to be a Republican, but switched parties because of the June 24 U.S. Supreme Court decision that overturned Roe v. Wade.
She and other protesters used the motto, “We don’t support abortion, but we do support the right to choose.”
“Northern Michigan has traditionally been a very red, conservative area — and we know that,” Ward said. “We know there are people that don’t agree with our views, but we know there are people that do and may be intimidated about coming out.”
Demonstrations in both Petoskey and Traverse City were carried out peacefully with no sightings of counter-protests.
According to data on the Women’s March website, the Women’s Wave 2022 spawned more than 400 events and 15,000 participants across the country.
Women’s March is the same group that organized the 2017 March on Washington, D.C. that saw participation from more than 5 million people across the globe. It’s known as the largest single-day protest in American history.
According to a recent Detroit Free Press poll, 64 percent of poll participants are exp- ected to vote in support of Proposal 3.
“For me, this goes back to accepting women as full-fledged human beings and citizens of this country,” said Susan Stockman, one of the organizers of the Petoskey demonstration.
“Women need to start telling their stories because there are so many more than we realize that we’ve kept to ourselves for a long time.”
