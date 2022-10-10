Weather Alert

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM TUESDAY TO 2 PM EDT WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Highest gusts up to 35 kts from the south and highest waves around 10 feet expected. * WHERE...Northern Lake Michigan, including Grand Traverse Bay. * WHEN...From 8 PM Tuesday to 2 PM EDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous highest waves which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. &&