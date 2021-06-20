From tomato butter and artisan cheeses to fresh asparagus and herbal teas, patrons of the 2021 Elk Rapids Farmer's Market browse the disparate local-produce offerings at Rotary Park in Elk Rapids. Presented by the Elk Rapids Area Chamber of Commerce, the event recurs every Friday from 8 a.m. to noon through Oct. 8. Photos by Daniel Fortune.
