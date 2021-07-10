bridge magazine
Red flags fly above the sand of Michigan’s Great Lakes beaches warning when the waves are dangerous, but that’s not always enough to stop swimmers from entering the risky water.
Now state officials may increase pressure on people who ignore their warnings: Closing the beaches and ticketing anyone who steps into the waves.
Michigan’s Department of Natural Resources will be reviewing the proposed policy change over the next month. After getting public comment, a final decision is expected in mid-August.
The proposal follows increased safety measures taken by state parks, like buoyed swimming areas, adding loudspeakers to broadcast warnings and what officials call “vast amounts of education on water safety.”
It also comes amid concerns that Great Lakes drownings will set a new record this year, prompting DNR officials to say the red flag warning system is no longer enough to keep people safe.
“People are not adhering to the water safety measures and education provided by the Department and are still entering the water,” according to a memo sent to the Natural Resources Commission and signed by six DNR department heads.
“Even more alarming,” the memo said, “is the observations of people entering the water during these dangerous conditions while a water rescue is occurring.”
Ron Olson, chief of the state’s Parks and Recreation Division of the DNR and one of the people who signed the memo, said most people take “personal responsibility” at the beaches by following protocols that don’t put them in harm’s way. However, people who don’t can lead to dangerous circumstances, especially if someone is unfamiliar with the Great Lakes and their force — both in the water and on piers.
Examples happened in Grand Haven in summer 2020 when several visitors were swept off the Lake Michigan pier and had to be rescued. A day later, a 14-year-old boy drowned despite beachgoers forming a human chain to try to find him.
“People just need to think before they engage in what they’re doing, because sometimes it may seem to be a really fun thing to do, but then they put themselves in a difficult situation,” Olson said.
There have been 34 drownings in the Great Lakes this year as of July 5, according to the nonprofit organization The Great Lakes Surf Rescue Project. Five took place along Michigan shorelines, according to its database.
The overall number is higher than during the same period last year where there were 25 drownings as of July 4, 2020.
In 2020, there were 108 total drownings in the Great Lakes, with the most in Lake Michigan.
Dangerous currents, high waves and the failure to follow safety protocol are some of the reasons for the climbing numbers, said Dave Benjamin,co-founder and executive director of the nonprofit dedicated to water safety and drowning prevention in the Great Lakes.
The beaches can be closed now by the DNR, but only in emergencies. Olson said that the proposed rule revision would give officials the option to act quickly when water conditions get dangerous, as they have over recent weeks during turbulent weather.
The DNR’s proposal will be discussed on Thursday during the monthly Natural Resources Commission meeting, giving the public body a chance to comment and seek public feedback since it involves a change in state land use. The DNR has jurisdiction over the shoreline, not the water.
The Michigan United Conservation Clubs is raising some concern about the DNR proposal, which can be authorized by Director Daniel Eichinger without legislative or Natural Resources Commission approval. MUCC policy coordinator Ian FitzGerald is asking to share the organization’s opinions on it, saying in an online post to members that a decision could be a “slippery slope” for future department decisions.
Unclear, according to the MUCC, is whether the year’s Great Lakes deaths “were due to disregarding red flag warnings or if this order would have been applicable.”
“While MUCC does not have a decisive member policy on red flag days and beach access, our organization has many policies related to public land use, hours of operation and accessibility,” FitzGerald said.
The DNR has recently taken steps to better alert visitors to dangerous conditions or currents, including gates and electronic messaging boards at some beaches.
Benjamin said he advocates for more public education on water safety, updated rescue equipment, updated and strategically placed beach signs.
He also would like to see lifeguards on Michigan’s state-run beaches.