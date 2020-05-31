TRAVERSE CITY — A county-owned nursing home was cited in January by the state, after a resident died and CPR was not immediately initiated.
Documents show 16 minutes passed between when an 83-year-old woman was found unresponsive in her room at Grand Traverse Pavilions and when nurses started CPR.
Centers for Medicare and Medicaid staff reviewed details of the resident’s death during an inspection of the facility on January 21, documents show.
CMS responded with a letter to Pavilions Chief Executive Officer Korvyn Hansen, warning the facility could face a ban on accepting new Medicare and Medicaid admissions, state officials said.
“Discretionary Denial of Payment for new admissions is only used for those very serious deficiencies as dictated by CMS,” Matthew Erickson, spokesperson for the state’s Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs, confirmed in an email in March.
Hansen said in a telephone interview Friday that Pavilions staff responded with a plan of correction, which was accepted by state regulators, who then re-inspected the facility March 4 and notified staff March 6 the ban would not go into effect.
“This was a standard letter and enforcement remedies don’t go into effect unless you don’t respond with a plan of correction,” Hansen said. “We responded and our plan of correction was accepted.”
The Pavilions is governed by a three-member Department of Health and Human Services Board. Longtime board member Ralph Soffredine said he thought disciplinary action had been taken against two nurses over the incident, though Hansen said he could not comment on employee issues.
Approximately 70 percent of residents as the facility are covered by Medicare, Medicaid or a combination, DHHS records show.
Rose Coleman, director of clinical services, said nursing homes are inspected annually, often must submit plans of correction to state regulators for various infractions, although those infractions don’t normally involve the death of a resident.
“This is very rare for us,” Coleman said in a telephone interview Friday. “Rare as in, never.”
Department of Health and Human Services Board Chair John Rizzo said he couldn’t comment on patient incidents, was unaware of any Medicare or Medicaid denials and referred a Record-Eagle reporter’s questions back to Pavilions management.
The woman who died was admitted to Grand Traverse Pavilions Dec. 26, 2019, following surgery for a fractured shin, CMS documents show.
She had chronic heart failure, respiratory issues and a pacemaker, but signed paperwork stating she wanted to be resuscitated in the event of sudden cardiac arrest.
That did not happen and she died New Year’s Eve.
The family of the resident who died was unaware of the circumstances surrounding her death until being informed of CMS action by a Record-Eagle reporter.
They declined to speak on the record for this story.
The Medical Examiner’s report stated her cause of death as “natural/sudden/unexpected.”
At 7:05 p.m. Dec. 31, 2019, a certified nurse’s assistant at the facility told a staff registered nurse — referred to as “Nurse A” in CMS documents — that the resident needed attention.
Security camera footage viewed by a CMS inspector showed Nurse A “exiting the room and walking down the hall,” at 7:14 p.m., documents show.
At 7:17 p.m. Nurse A re-entered the room with an LPN. At 7:21 p.m. the Campus Manager — “Nurse B” in CMS documents — entered the room and began CPR.
The timeline in CMS’ report shows at least 16 minutes elapsed between when a CNA alerted Nurse A that the resident needed attention and when CPR was performed.
When Nurse A was asked why he did not start CPR immediately, he told the CMS investigator, “I thought (the resident) was long gone.”
Although deaths are not unusual at a facility that cares for elderly residents with chronic health conditions, at least some staff members at the Pavilions expected “Resident #101” as she is referred to in investigatory documents, to recover.
A licensed practical nurse who looked in on her an hour before she died told the investigator, “she was pretty stable. She was sitting in her chair talking on the phone when I last saw her.”
When a nurse practitioner who had also seen the resident that evening was asked if there was a reason to believe she would not make a full recovery, the NP said, “No she was following the normal pathway.”
According to the facility’s policy, Grand Traverse Pavilions denotes residents who want CPR by placing the picture of a heart on their doors.
Nurse A acknowledged to a CMS investigator he saw the heart picture, yet exited the resident’s room without performing CPR.
Further inquiry by CMS also found irregularities in staff CPR certifications.
“We could not find RN A’s CPR certification,” Grand Traverse Pavilion’s Director of Nursing told a DHHS investigator. “RN G had been asking for it from him for months to bring it in.”
A CMS review determined Nurse A’s last certification was in 2016, a renewal was recommended in 2018, but no card was found to show the course had been completed.
An internal audit on the CPR status of all residents by Pavilions staff revealed discrepancies in the rehab unit, where CPR stickers were not being affixed to the appropriate medical charts.
“When we asked Medical Records why this was not happening,” the director of nursing told the CMS investigator, “they said it was because the residents turn over so fast down there.”
The Code Status, door sign and chart sticker protocol has since been reviewed for each resident, documents show. Nursing staff received new education and training, which included how to use the “all page” system, where the crash cart was located and how to call 911.
The training began the night the patient died and was completed Jan. 17, documents show.
