TRAVERSE CITY – A parolee arrested in September at an adult care home and charged with multiple counts of criminal sexual conduct has accepted a plea deal.
Jay Jeffrey Stewart, 62, pled to one count of attempted CSC at preliminary hearing in 86th District Court on Friday, said Prosecutor Noelle Moeggenberg.
“There are two main reasons I made that offer,” Moeggenberg said Monday. “One, he is already in prison on his parole violation, and two, the victim has some significant impairments.”
Stewart was returned to Michigan Department of Corrections custody following the hearing, and is incarcerated at Lakeland Correctional Facility in Coldwater.
He was arrested Sept. 12 at Green Acres AFC, 127 Potter Road, after a female resident, 63, who suffers from severe anxiety, speech impairment and has a cognitive disorder, told a family member she was assaulted.
Investigations by licensing consultants with the state’s Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs determined the woman had been repeatedly assaulted over several months, that Green Acres staff “had knowledge” of the assaults and “did not respond properly to stop this behavior.”
As previously reported by the Record-Eagle, owner Sarah Miner said staff reported the incident as soon as they became aware of it, that the facility was the only option for housing for dozens of residents who would otherwise be homeless and that all her residents are safe.
“I would put my other there,” she said in a phone interview.
Following the arrest, LARA investigators required Miner or the facility manager submit a corrective action plan, or CAP, which the Record-Eagle obtained through a Freedom of Information Act request.
“In order to keep my residents safe at all times, even during sleeping hours and in order to monitor my entire facility, we are investing in a monitoring system called Blink,” the CAP, submitted by Miner and her daughter, Savannah Thompson, who manages Green Acres, on Oct. 29.
“Any time the camera will pick up heat sensors, noise, and motion, management will receive a notification allowing us to watch the camera footage live. There will be no cloud storage available. The installation of this system is solely for the purpose of real time monitoring for the safety of all residents at Green Acres AFC.”
Thompson said there would be one camera in each living room, the dining room, both main hallways and at the front entrance. The system, she said, would be installed and in use by Jan. 1.
Blink, which bills its products as “the next generation of home security” is an Andover, Mass. company acquired by Amazon in 2017 that manufactures and sells a variety of wireless security cameras that send motion-activated alerts and videos to a smartphone in real time.
LARA accepted the CAP, and continued Green Acres regular license to operate an adult congregate home and care for up to 32 aged, developmentally disabled, mentally ill and physically handicapped residents.
In July 2008, Stewart was arrested in Wexford County after the shooting death of his wife, Cynthia Stewart. In March 2009, he was sentenced to 8 to 15 years for manslaughter and a felony firearms violation.
Stewart was paroled January 23 after serving 10 years, was placed by the MDOC in an apartment on the grounds of Green Acres, and was scheduled to be discharged from supervision next month. He now has four-plus years remaining on his original sentence, plus an additional six months for the most recent charge.
LARA has confirmed the department does not keep records for adult care facilities, homes for the aged or foster care camps which accept parolees.
According to Miner, Green Acres no longer accepts parolees in its independent living apartments or in any other of its facilities.
