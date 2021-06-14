On many afternoons in the past year Cheri Shoaff opens her iPhone camera and surprises her husband who’s tucked underneath some shady trees working on a 1991 Sunline Camper Reno.
“Hello, darling,” he says with a smile and power tool in hand.
“What are we working on today?” she responds while filming.
The answer is different depending on when she asks, but Bob’s greeting is always the same. It wasn’t long until the $400 camper started to go by the same name - “Darling.”
In the 39 years they’ve been married Cheri and Bob have shared many adventures whether it be far-away vacations or raising children. The COVID-19 pandemic put their travels in a temporary standstill - but now the couple is wrapping up their pandemic project.
Via social media, they’ve shared the whole process with anyone who's interested.
Instead of waiting out the national shutdown, Cheri and Bob insisted on using their extra time to start something meaningful together. In the meantime, Bob had to teach his woodshop classes at Kingsley Area Schools from home while the periodontal office Cheri works in was shut down for two and a half months.
“Our problem was that we didn’t have the time and would ‘eventually’ get to it,” Cheri said. “Fast forward to March 2020 Suddenly the world stopped moving and everything turned upside down.”
Cheri had always wanted to renovate a camper, but the recreational vehicle market was tight even before the pandemic. As health and safety guidelines made flying more difficult RV and camper sales reached record heights. A report from the RV Industry Association predicts 2021 RV shipments will peak at 575-thousand units - breaking previous records set in 2020.
Darling was spotted in Kingsley just weeks before the virus made its way to the U.S. It sat in a yard with a sign that read, “$700 or best offer, WE NEED IT GONE.”
Cheri said the 15’ x 7’ towable camper had seen better days. Paint chipped off the walls, the steel sinks were grimy, and appliances were broken. As they towed it away, the couple had no way of knowing the hours of work ahead of them.
“This trailer was my dream,” she said. “Just because I love decorating, creating and DIY kinds of projects.”
Their jobs were clear. With his construction background, Bob would carry out the intense renovations. Cherri would manage all things design - meaning painting, furniture, and decorations.
Cheri created another job for herself, posting update videos on Darling’s own Instagram page. The updates started as ways to keep up with friends and relatives but as time went on the videos got more in-depth
“The news was so scary,” Cheri said. “There was so much unknown about the pandemic. I really think that's why I did it. I wanted to lighten things up a little bit.”
At the same time, Bob discovered how much work the camper really needed. After more than 30 years the plumbing and electrical systems were toast. The crumbling wood made excellent homes for black carpenter ants. They made their nests in the backside paneling that Bob eventually had to rip out.
“Each time I got a little further and a little further my mindset of how long this was going to take got longer,” Bob said. “I never dreamed I'd have to tear the whole back end off and undo all the wiring and all the the septic systems and water tanks and everything.”
While Cheri said there was some discouragement, the couple looked forward to waking up each morning and putting more hours into bringing Darling to life.
“My favorite part was working as a team,” she said.
Darling got a test run after a couple months of work, but the interior alone took about four months through the winter. Cheri put her personal spin on the decorations, opting for a bright blue color scheme that reminded her of beach towels under the sun.
On the overhead storage cupboards “Lolli and Pops” is written in shining script - the names given to them by their grandchildren.
While there is still work to be done, Cheri and Bob took Darling for its first trip of the season last week. The results, Cheri said, were worth it.
“We now know that our dream is possible," Cheri said. "Because, really, once you've got the things fixed, everything else was just hard work."
Tune into Cheri and Bob’s daily updates on Darling the Camper’s Instagram page.