If we’re reading the tea leaves correctly, attrition is going to be a big problem for Traverse City — if it isn’t already.
Interim City Manager Nate Geinzer used the terms “regroup” and “reorganize” in speaking to the city commission Monday about what he’s observed thus far as the new kid on the block.
Another “r” word should be emphasized here: Retirements.
Some high-profile people are stepping down from city service: Notably, the police chief in June and the assistant city manager in July.
But the real concern surrounds the departure of city staff, the people who support daily operations and provide essential services.
“Eighteen individuals can walk out right now, with nine more coming online in the next 12 months,” Geinzer said. “With 50 employees eligible to leave in five years – that’s almost a third of the full-time workforce.”
Currently, the city has 10 vacancies to fill. Among those are a permanent city manager and a finance director/treasurer, a post that has been sitting vacant for eight months.
These vacancies are felt in a number of ways: Being understaffed creates tension and conflict between staff members and it surely has an impact on the efficiency of the operation.
But another key disconnect is the fact that the goals the city has set for itself cannot be accomplished without the staff capacity to address all those goals.
Geinzer gave the example of establishing a multi-year budget to improve fund management, which they have not been able to do. “My gut says it’s because of the turnover in the finance department.”
Yet, without that multiyear spending plan, city commissioners will not been able to see the long-term impact of their decisions.
What’s the big deal, some will say. Attrition happens naturally in any organization and, frankly, may offer an opportunity to add new talent and ideas.
But a large number of departures can cause a collective loss of institutional knowledge. Attrition is an ongoing concern for local government across the nation — thanks to Baby Boomers. As that generation has left longtime jobs en masse, it has been cutting a swath across municipal operations.
Traverse City is not alone, but that’s cold comfort.
And there’s more to this dilemma. The fact that Traverse City has been somewhat removed from the thorny problems other cities across the state have faced may make the pain, as it unfolds here, more acute.
The exorbitant cost of living here, the inability to find qualified employees for the openings that exist, and the failure to attract those top-flight candidates who are qualified may be realities down the road. We hope not.
“This is a totally different world,” Geinzer told city commissioners. “You will not be able to do everything you have been able to do (in the past). ... Wait until you see the costs from just a couple of years ago” compared to costs now, he said, mentioning asphalt and concrete.
“Right now, given all the pressures on talent and vacancies, I would be concerned, long-term. Not to throw alarm bells, or to scare people, but it’s a different world. You will not be able to do what you’ve always done without it having an impact on services or revenues.”
This interim city manager, on the job here a mere 10 days, offered this high-priority assessment and shared it with quiet confidence.
“Economic development is great,” he told commissioners, “but it’s not going to solve your problem.”
No, it won’t. The job of problem-solver is a vacancy commissioners will need to fill themselves — and do so ASAP.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.