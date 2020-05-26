Georgina’s restaurant closes
TRAVERSE CITY — Georgina’s announced on its Facebook page that the restaurant at 236 E. Front St. has closed, but a new eatery with a new name will open at 531 W. Front St.
Little G’s Fusion cuisine is “aiming to open in June,” according to the Facebook page. The Facebook post on May 24 called the new restaurant “the next chapter of my dreams” and “we cannot wait to share more culture and dining experiences with all of you!”
Owner and chef Anthony Craig operated Georgina’s in a small space on Front Street for a few months before moving the restaurant to 236 E. Front in 2014.
Craig previously operated Da Bu-Shi Factory, named for burgers and sushi, at 531 W. Front. It opened in May 2019 and closed several months later.
PMBC expands PPE platform
CADILLAC — Pure Michigan Business Connect has an expanded online platform to offer free assistance to businesses that need to purchase non-medical grade personal protective equipment.
The COVID-19 Procurement Platform is available for all scales of needs and is open to companies of all sizes and industries. It allows for businesses to find PPE through a list of suppliers.
Visit https://www.michiganbusiness.org/ppe/ to learn more and to access the online platform.
Consumers to provide thermostats
JACKSON — Consumers Energy is partnering with Google and Uplight to provide Nest thermostats to up to 100,000 Michigan households.
According to a release from Consumers Energy, the thermostats will help residents save energy and money during the COVID-19 pandemic. The company will provide the Nest thermostats through July 31.
Natural gas-only customers can receive the thermostats. Those not eligible for the devices can receive a free care package of four LED bulbs and three night lights.
For more information on the program, visit www.ConsumersEnergy.com/freethermostat.
