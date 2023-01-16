Weather Alert

...Some icy and slick spots this evening... Widespread rain will continue to fall across all of Eastern Upper and Northern Lower Michigan this evening. Temperatures will hover just above freezing in some locations...resulting in some icy and slick spots on area roadways and on horizontal surfaces. Please be alert for these slippery areas...and use caution while driving on roads and walking on exposed surfaces this evening. Slow down and allow for additional time to reach your destination.