By Staff Reports
More than $7.2 million from the national $26-billion opioid lawsuit settlement will be disbursed across an eight-county region in northwestern Michigan starting at the end of this month.
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced that participating local governments throughout Michigan can expect to see these funds soon, as the result of a Wayne County judge’s decision last week.
“I am relieved the court ruled in accordance with the law, and I thank the judge for the keen attention she paid to this important matter,” Nessel said. “It’s critical that communities throughout Michigan are indemnified for the harm they suffered due to the recklessness of the opioid manufacturers and distributors.”
Three of these opioid distributors — McKesson, Cardinal Health and AmerisourceBergen, manufacturer Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and its parent company Johnson & Johnson — collectively will pay up to $21 billion over the next 18 years.
A substantial majority of that money is to be spent on opioid treatment and prevention, according to Nessel.
Each state’s share of the funding has been determined by agreement among the states using a formula that takes into account the population of the state along with the impact of the crisis on the state — the number of overdose deaths, the number of residents with substance use disorder, and the number of opioids prescribed.
“Of all the states, Michigan was among the hardest hit by the opioid epidemic,” a news release from Nessel’s office detailed, pointing to how it began with the misuse of pain medication, and how it developed into addictions to heroin and now fentanyl, the ultra-potent synthetic opioid.
In 2021, the last year for which numbers are available, Michigan recorded 3,040 overdose deaths, the most ever, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The settlement money’s distribution was expected to begin in the fourth quarter of 2022, but was delayed when the Ottawa County Commission challenged the action. Last week, Wayne County Circuit Judge Patricia Fresard granted Nessel’s request for summary disposition, clearing any roadblocks with the settlement distributions, which could now start by Jan. 31.
“The frivolous challenge by Ottawa County delayed millions of dollars from being put to good use to help Michigan residents our communities recover,” Nessel said.
Michigan is anticipating a total of more than $1.45 billion in opioid settlements; which includes some settlements that are still in process, according to information provided by Nessel’s office.
Half of Michigan’s total payout — $631 million from pharmaceutical distributors Cardinal, McKesson and AmerisourceBergen and $145 million from Johnson & Johnson via its pharmaceutical company Janssen — will go to the state and the other half will be distributed among local governments.
A state-subdivision agreement between the state and local government directs how opioid settlement funds are distributed. All 83 counties in Michigan signed on to this agreement, according to Nessel’s office.
Along the Lake Michigan shoreline in the northwestern part of the state, the Michigan Association of Counties reported that the estimated payouts designated for the eight counties are, as follows: Grand Traverse, $2,958,527; Manistee, $1,081,335; Antrim, $824,961; Charlevoix, $662,901; Emmet, $541,944; Benzie, $482,501; Leelanau, $428,724; and Kalkaska, $294,036.
The opioid settlement funds that the state receives will be directed to the Michigan Opioid Healing and Recovery Fund, under Michigan Compiled Laws 12.253, created by the Legislature in 2022.
The Legislature also created the Opioid Advisory Commission (MCL 4.1851) to make recommendations on the state’s opioid fund.
Counties are advised to spend the settlement funds they receive on prevention, harm reduction, treatment, recovery and those individuals involved in the criminal justice system as a result of opioids. The Michigan Association of Counties provides a list of expenditures that qualify under the settlement agreement.
The national agreement requires significant industry changes intended to help prevent this type of crisis from ever happening again, state officials said.
Nessel’s office reported, in an overview of the injunctive relief required of Cardinal, McKesson, and AmerisourceBergen, through court orders, they must:
• Establish a centralized independent clearinghouse to provide all three distributors and state regulators with aggregated data and analytics about where drugs are going and how often, eliminating blind spots in the current systems used by distributors.
• Use data-driven systems to detect suspicious opioid orders from customer pharmacies.
• Terminate customer pharmacies’ ability to receive shipments, and report those companies to state regulators, when they show certain signs of diversion.
• Prohibit shipping of and report suspicious opioid orders.
• Prohibit sales staff from influencing decisions related to identifying suspicious opioid orders.
• Require senior corporate officials to engage in regular oversight of anti-diversion efforts.
Johnson & Johnson, through court orders, is specifically directed to:
• Stop selling opioids.
• Not fund or provide grants to third parties for promoting opioids.
• Not lobby on activities related to opioids.
• Share clinical tria data under the Yale University Open Data Access Project.
