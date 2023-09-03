Contrary to what Traverse City Planning Commissioners and others have been saying on Record-Eagle Opinion pages, we are not NIMBYs, we are not afraid of change, and we do want others to be able to live in Traverse City.
What we support is an open and honest discussion that includes residents to come up with common-sense solutions to the housing problems in Traverse City.
Contrary to what the planning commission has been telling the City Commission, residents have not been included in any real discussions about proposed residential zoning changes. At neighborhood meetings last spring, residents who wanted to talk about zoning were told this was not the time. Planners were only going to discuss what to preserve, enhance and transform within their neighborhoods as it related to the Master Plan.
We created the Alliance of Citizens for Traverse City and the ACTC website (allianceofcitizensfortraversecity.com) as an alternative forum of education, discussion and debate about residential zoning in Traverse City.
Here’s what citizens had to say on that website and elsewhere:
“Please do not jam through a decision on a new zoning plan prior to the impending November City Commission election. The November election, if you use it as the occasion for an open discussion of the City’s future, will be the most open, most intelligent, most fair way to establish voters’ views — pro or con — about the significant zoning changes the City Planning staff is proposing. As a leader of Traverse City government, you have a podium and the power to encourage current commissioners to promote the November election as a perfect occasion to gauge residents’ preferences. Candidates can state their views, explain the rationales of their opinions, and provide voters an informed basis to choose the future direction of City land use policy …
“Please let the candidates air the issues and let the voters help decide. Urge commissioners to postpone a final decision until after the November election.” Grant Parsons
“For me, it’s about protecting the vibe that has been Traverse City’s appeal for the 40 years that I’ve lived, worked, and raised my sons here. It’s about promoting neighborhoods where kids can hop on bikes, play with buddies, grow safely and simply … It is about listening to what our neighbors and current residents WANT to see and not what developers promise to deliver.
“You can turn to Aspen and Minneapolis and see that it didn’t work. It has created a gaggled hodgepodge of overpriced condos for the affluent with still no housing for young families. And THAT is exactly what will happen here. There IS no genuine desire to create affordable/attainable housing for our kids; it’s about maximizing our Gold Rush to see how much money can be made by developers … ”
Jane Fochtman
“I encourage the City Commission to reject the proposed residential zoning changes. Those changes appear to be advanced in the belief that allowing denser development in residential neighborhoods will lead to lower house prices and lower rents, making housing in the area more affordable. However, that assumes that Traverse City is an isolated market. It is not. For years, people from out of town and out of state have been purchasing homes and condos in Traverse City as vacation homes. To them, home prices in Traverse City (even now) look like bargains.”
Fred Bimber
“Traverse City has been described as the city of neighborhoods. In light of the upcoming discussion regarding the proposed zoning changes, I would like to call your attention to the necessity and responsibility of the City Commission to allow extensive participation by citizens as called for in your mission statement. In addition, the mission statement calls for the preservation and development of the City’s infrastructure services. Preservation of our neighborhoods is an overwhelming priority of city residents. Guidance by the city staff and relying on their expertise is included with the participation of city residents, not based solely on city staff. And yet the participation by city residents has been allowed only after the planned outcome has seemingly been decided.
“My basis for the previous statement is the Feb. 16, 2023, meeting of the Master Plan Leadership Team. At that meeting, the housing appendix was discussed by the team. As part of that document, under the Case for Density beginning on page 26 of 33, those opinions just happen to mirror the exact same housing goals approved by the Planning Commission. When asked why they were included, the reply was that they were only suggestions. And yet these suggestions have been used as affirming the proposed zoning changes, when they have been referred to as being called for by the Master Plan.
“The Michigan Planning Enabling Act states that the zoning ordinance and the Master Plan must be in sync. The current 2023 Planning Commission Annual Goals are the same exact goals as the 2022 goals. These goals are not in sync with the Master Plan. How can they be? These goals were developed long before the current Master Plan process began.
“Community leaders should use the Master Plan to ensure that their decisions are consistent with the vision that Traverse City community residents created. The Zoning Ordinance implements the Master Plan. Only when the two documents are in sync can they be effective planning tools. (Master Plan Website on March 6, 2023).
“Based on the fall 2022 Community Engagement Report, initiated as part of the current Master Plan process, preservation of our neighborhoods and protection of our natural resources ranked in the order of importance, as the top three by Traverse City residents (pg. 15-19). The data for this report came in the fall of 2022 meetings referenced in the planning commission’s opinion article of Aug. 13. Please uphold the Commission’s Mission Statement and allow the residents of this city to speak and be heard. Preserve and protect our neighborhoods. Reject these proposed zoning ordinances.”
Mary Mills
“Please consider pausing action on the controversial elements of the upzoning package until after the November election. The accelerated schedule proposed by Mayor Lewis at the Aug. 28 Study Session leaves very little time for public discussion, debate, or compromise on these far-reaching changes to the character of TC neighborhoods.
“Planning Director Shawn Winter has pointed out several times that, between building costs, interest rates, available properties, etc., any actual evidence of residents or developers taking advantage of the upzone could be many months in the future. So, what’s the rush? Isn’t it better to provide the time to build a solid foundation of information, even consensus, from which commissioners and residents can then choose the direction of future city land-use policy? Decisions of this magnitude are best served cold, not hot and hastily. As Richard Florida recently wrote in Bloomberg News:
“Even if upzoning — in the medium or longer term — increases the number of housing units , we still have to contend with the potential that the short-term impacts of the change are higher home prices and likely higher rents for those directly affected by the change, especially since new development, as everyone knows, takes many years to get underway. The speculation will come first.”
Heather Shaw
“I am writing to request that you reject the package of upzoning proposals, for the following reasons:
1. The package represents a drastic set of measures that has not been sufficiently considered, the impact of which has not been fairly communicated, and which are likely to have a long-lasting and negative impact on our community.
2. The package short-circuits the Master Planning process which is underway.
3. The actions and inactions of the Planning Commission, and those city commissioners who urged that the package be forwarded straight to the city commission without robust analysis, call into question the city’s commitment to its citizens.
“If there are good ideas in the package, there will be plenty of time, after the master plan is complete, to consider them.” Teresa Scollon
“Here’s the real question: Will Density Zoning bring housing prices down? The honest answer is, we don’t know. And we’re not taking the time to find out.
“The Planning Commission would like you to roll the dice. Take a shot that Density Zoning will have no negative effects on our neighborhoods, our infrastructure, our environment, or our quality of life. The truth is that the results of Density Zoning in a community as small as Traverse City are unknown – no studies, no evidence, no proof. And the data for larger communities who have adopted Density Zoning show minimal growth in the supply of housing, while prices continue to skyrocket.
“So please, let’s slow this down. Complete the Master Plan first, so we have a shared vision for our future. Separate these six zoning proposals and study them separately until you truly understand the impact.”
Jackie Anderson
What’s next?
The message from residents to the City Commission is clear: Don’t rush this decision. Respect the Master Planning process and defer zoning action until a new Master Plan is complete, even if that occurs after a new City Commission is seated.
And above all, listen to the voices of the citizens who, like you, love Traverse City.
