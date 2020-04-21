Traverse City, MI (49684)

Today

Blustery with snow showers. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 40%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Some passing clouds. Low 24F. NNW winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph.