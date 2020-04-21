On Dec. 30, 2019, Li Wenliang, a doctor at Wuhan Central Hospital in China, typed an ominous chat room message to some medical school classmates: “A new coronavirus infection has been confirmed and its type is being identified. Inform all family and relatives to be on guard.”
Four days later, Li was summoned to the Wuhan Public Security Bureau and ordered to sign a letter in which he acknowledged “making false comments” and “severely disturbing social order.”
Li’s warning proved to be prescient: On Jan. 23, Chinese authorities locked down the most populous city in central China, quarantining 11 million Wuhan residents as the COVID-19 virus ravaged the city.
Flash forward to March 30. On that day, Capt. Brett Crozier, commander of the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt, typed an ominous email to senior Navy brass about a COVID-19 outbreak that had infected more than 100 of his sailors.
Referencing the COVID-19 outbreak on the Diamond Princess cruise ship in February, Crozier noted that the Diamond Princess had a “much higher percentage of individualized and compartmentalized accommodations” for quarantining infected passengers. He pleaded with the Navy to evacuate most of his 4,000 sailors, writing, “We are not at war.”
Two days later, Crozier was fired by Acting Navy Secretary Thomas Modly, who said Crozier had “created a panic.” For good measure, Modly on April 6 flew to Guam at a cost to the taxpayers of $243,000 for the sole purpose of raging at the Theodore Roosevelt’s crew over the ship’s loudspeaker system after they cheered Crozier as he was frog-marched down the gangway.
These are parallel responses by autocratic societies to information that “severely disturbs the social order” and “creates panic.” In both Communist China and the United States, officials muzzled the messenger and tried to suppress the message. And in both cases, officials in the Wuhan Public Security Bureau and the U.S. Navy accurately interpreted the wishes of their autocratic presidents Xi Jinping and Donald Trump.
Modly, who resigned after a transcript of his outburst was leaked, dismissed Crozier after telling a friend, “Breaking news: Trump wants him fired.” Trump subsequently ripped Crozier at his daily press briefing: “I thought it was terrible what he did, to write a letter. This isn’t a class on literature. This is a captain of a massive ship that’s nuclear-powered.”
Notwithstanding the fact that this gibberish was uttered by the leader of the free world, the point is that, although Trump has a love/hate relationship with Xi and China, he admires Xi’s iron-fisted presidency. While Trump repeatedly accuses China of infecting the world with the “Chinese virus,” he congratulates Xi for engineering a constitutional change that made him president for life, exclaiming, “Maybe we’ll give that a shot someday.”
As for the two whistleblowers, Li and Crozier, they are linked by a parallel tragedy. After issuing his warning, Li contracted the coronavirus and died on Feb. 7. Crozier also has tested positive for the virus. He is still alive.
About the author: Ted Wendling moved to Traverse City after he retired in 2017 as the supervisor of administrative investigations at the Ohio Department of Public Safety. Prior to that, he had a 28-year career as a reporter and editor in Ohio, primarily at the Cleveland Plain Dealer.
About the forum: The forum is a periodic column of opinion written by Record-Eagle readers in their areas of expertise. Submissions of 500 words or less may be made by emailing letters@record-eagle.com. Please include biographical information and a photo.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.