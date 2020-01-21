When making decisions in government, we’re charged with weighing positives and drawbacks of plans.
When the secretary of state recently announced she would pursue a third gender option for Michigan driver’s licenses, I thought of the impact such a change would have on our first responders.
These individuals are tasked with keeping our communities safe. We must give them all the tools we can so it’s easier for them to do just that. A driver’s license with a gender listed as “X” to signify a non-binary distinction — something that would be allowed within the proposed parameters of what can be on a license — contradicts efforts to make their jobs easier. Someone’s gender is useful information for an officer to have when responding to an emergency, describing a perpetrator when calling for backup or carrying out a lawful search of a suspect.
A third, non-distinctive option would impact a small amount of people in the state. Oregon became the first state to offer a third gender option on licenses in 2017. Just more than 3,000 people out of roughly 3.5 million with an Oregon driver’s license or state ID have opted for the non-specific classification. Do we really want to systematically jeopardize public safety for such a small percentage of a state’s population?
The secretary of state should follow our state’s current framework. Her job is not to craft new laws, but to uphold and adhere to current ones. State law requires an individual’s sex to be listed on a state driver’s license. This is a very important distinction from listing someone’s gender or gender identity.
Statutes currently recognize only male and female sex based on an individual’s biological features. While there has been an uptick in legal challenges to this notion, recent court opinions in Michigan have determined what can be considered an individual’s sex. It is best to adhere to these rulings, considering how it applies to law regarding what is listed on driver’s licenses.
This is not an issue of semantics or fundamentally disagreeing with a person’s choice in how they view themselves. It is about respecting legal precedent regarding government-issued identification and not complicating the difficult jobs our brave first responders face every day they go to work. I hope Secretary Benson sees this reality as well.
About the author: Daire Rendon, of Lake City is in her second term in the Michigan House representing residents in Missaukee, Crawford, Kalkaska, Roscommon and Ogemaw counties.
