TRAVERSE CITY — Statistically, as an Indigenous woman, I have a better chance of being murdered than making it to my 37th birthday.
We are murdered more than 10 times the national average, according to data from the U.S Department of Justice, which indicates that homicide is one of the leading causes of death for young Native women.
These statistics are staggering, considering that, in the United States, we make up 1.1 percent of the total population and 2.2 percent of the U.S. population of women, according to the U.S. Census.
In my lifetime, I am more likely to experience rape than any other demographic of women. Data from the National Institute of Justice found that four of five Native women experience some form of violence, with more than half suffering sexual violence.
Of the women who reported experiencing violence in their lifetimes, 96 percent reported at least one incident of sexual violence, or rape, was perpetrated by a non-Native. In fact, it’s actually more common for Native women to be raped than not to be raped.
This violence is historical and political, bounded by oppression and colonialism that continues to run riot through every Indigenous community in the United States and Canada.
Community advocates describe the crisis as the legacy of generations of government policies of forced removal, land seizures and violence inflicted on Native peoples.
The vast majority of Native victims — 96 percent of women and 89 percent of male victims — report being victimized by a non-Native, according to the Violence Against Women Reauthorization Act of 2021.
But justice is never really to be accorded to Indigenous victims because tribal governments do not have the authority to prosecute non-Natives in these kinds of cases.
Congress and Supreme Court decisions have made it virtually impossible for tribal authorities to prosecute non-Native major crime offenders.
Seldom do any of these cases make the news. We are made invisible.
Conflicts in jurisdiction or procedure on reservations are complicated. When violence happens in Indian Country, a number of different agencies become involved: Tribal police normally handle local crimes. Sometimes, the federal Bureau of Indian Affairs becomes involved. If murder is suspected, the FBI usually steps in.
There’s inconsistency geographically, culturally, and jurisdictionally, complicating matters even further.
We still do not know the number who are missing, or have been murdered, because there is no single source for reliable data, and the information that is there is often incomplete or inaccurate.
There are data discrepancies because of poor record-keeping, underreporting, racial misclassification, media coverage, and how data is collected and made available to the public in Michigan.
Native Americans still do not have an appropriate response from the state or federal government.
The majority of awareness-bringing for Missing and Murdered Indigenous People comes from within Native American communities, where creating social change becomes a matter of policy work, victim advocacy, and legislative processes that often go under-supported by non-Native entities, and have limited funding and people power.
However, these policies often stall out during the legislative process because of limited backing by majority groups.
Advocacy groups, such as Uniting Three Fires Against Violence, is Michigan’s Indigenous domestic violence and sexual assault coalition that works with the 12 federally recognized sovereign nations across the state.
Their work is vital as a supportive piece to help nations with their responses to stalking, violence and sex trafficking.
Per their database, of the Native Americans who have been murdered in Michigan, approximately 21% of these crimes occurred on Tribal Land.
Approximately 7.6% of missing cases of Native Americans within Michigan have gone missing from Tribal lands.
But using NamUS data alone, of the eight identified missing Native Americans in Michigan, only one has gone missing from Tribal Land (12.5%).
An analysis published recently in the Criminal Justice Policy Review reported that when found deceased in the U.S., Native American women’s bodies are 135 percent more likely to be unidentified than the bodies of women of other racial or ethnic groups.
Why is there widespread silence on missing and murdered Indigenous People?
And there continues to be a lack of accountability from elected officials who make promises to our families.
In May 2022, a dozen Anishinaabek community members, comprised of family and advocates, met with state Attorney General Dana Nessel to discuss the epidemic of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, girls, and 2-Spirits (MMIP) in the state.
As I reported last year, Nessel promised these families to open up their family’s cases and follow up with each one individually, and to create a Missing and Murdered Task force, she stressed the urgency of the task force.
A year has gone by and it has been confirmed that no action has been taken by Nessel to fulfill any of the the promises made during the meeting.
Despite multiple attempts to reach Nessel’s office through phone calls, emails, and text message by the families involved, and Miigwech Inc. who facilitated the meeting to get any answers, there has been no concrete response.
Although there has been a small movement on the issue at a federal level, the numbers are clear that there is still a mountain of work to be done, especially on a state level here.
As a journalist, it is my responsibility to bring attention to this continued and unreported violence that is happening within my communities. And, as a survivor of both physical and sexual abuse, I will continue to comfort the afflicted of MMIP.
But I am only one of hundreds of thousands who face these circumstances, and this a call to action, both locally and nationally, regarding the crisis of Missing and Murdered Indigenous women, girls, 2 spirits and men.
There are countless stories that are not told, some that may never be told, and there has to be change. We can no longer tolerate being taken advantage of through deceit.
No more stolen Indigenous People.
No more empty promises.
