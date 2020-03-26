“Your son has an acute case of Poliomyelitis.” Dr. Henning’s words to my parents confirmed the chilling fear they hoped not to hear.
It was 1953 and the polio epidemic was at the apex of its viral rampage, attacking the central nervous systems of mostly youth, killing thousands and leaving survivors with atrophied limbs and long-term health issues.
My family lived in Grayling then, and after days swimming in a local lake, I woke up in intense pain and unable to move my legs. My parents were told to get me to the Traverse City Hospital, where the diagnosis was confirmed.
After weeks of care, I regained feeling and movement in my legs and went home. I beat the odds as one of the few who recovered from the immediate effects of the disease. A condition called Post-Polio Syndrome has been, subsequently, found to have residual health implications for Polio survivors.
During the 1916 Polio outbreak — when more than 7,000 Americans died — schools were shut down, theaters and restaurants were closed as general panic concerning the unknown cause ensued.
Sound familiar?
It was thought cats were spreading the disease, which didn’t bode well for the thousands of felines dispatched by people thinking it would halt the spread.
It was Jonas Salk’s research and the development of the Polio vaccine in 1955 that chased the dreaded disease into the history books, although there are recent upticks of cases — even in the U.S., where anti-vaccine initiatives put children at great risk to this and other diseases.
The polio virus is still out there waiting for another outbreak.
In 1950, 2.7 billion people lived around the world. That number in 2020 is estimated at 7.8 billion. In the U.S., approximately 152 million in 1950 and 330 million in 2020.
The population expansion in 70 years makes a simple statement. Diseases of all kinds, especially viral related, have a larger pool of potential victims and a more condensed population in which to operate, ergo more human petri dishes in which diseases such as COVID-19 can to do their mischief. Thus, social distancing is even more critical to avoid spreading the virus now than it was then.
In 1953, the country had survived the Great Depression, WWII and the Korean War. People knew how to adjust to hardships.
Can today’s society make necessary adjustments and sacrifices to defeat COVID-19 and minimize the damage?
That same resolve to unify and eradicate Polio still exists and we will persevere.
Things will never be the same as before, but we can be a better society as a result. The outcome of this won’t be realized for some time, nor should we expect solutions to have a profound immediate impact.
Patience, compassion and empathy are key to meeting the challenges ahead.
Stay calm and be responsible. Please don’t ignore recommendations and health guidelines — as should you become ill from this virus, you assume responsibility for others you might infect.
We beat Polio and, if we pull together, we can take COVID-19 down as well.
About the author: Roger Putman is a commissioner for the City of Traverse City.
About the forum: The forum is a periodic column of opinion written by Record-Eagle readers in their areas of expertise. Submissions of 500 words or less may be made by emailing letters@record-eagle.com. Please include biographical information and a photo.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.