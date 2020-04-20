Senior Center Friends is the current leader of the movement supporting a new senior center.
Now we have architect Ray Kendra’s striking design and site plan for the new center that meet the needs for current and expanding senior services and programs throughout the county. We know what it will take to build it, and have almost universal senior approval of the design and site plan.
Originally we proposed what we called one and done, a 1 mill levy for one year that would have provided enough funds to build the Center. Unfortunately, Michigan law imposes a cumulative 1 mill limit for support of senior services and there is already 6 tenths of a mill on the books for this. Since 4 tenths of a mill will not build the new center, we needed a new approach.
At the County Board of Commissioners meeting on April 15, I proposed the more traditional approach of a special project bond issue for $7 million to be paid over 10 years as the best and quickest path.
This millage can be on the ballot in November and, assuming it is approved by the voters, the architect could begin construction planning, contract assignment and site preparation right away.
Grand Traverse County had a double (AA) bond rating in 2017. The bond issue on Sept. 12, 2017 generated a 2.120696% interest cost. Assuming the county can come very close to or can exceed those figures, we can build the new senior center at very low cost to the individual taxpayers of the county. The proposed millage would be an approximately tiny .105 mill levy for 10 years commencing in 2021.
We have also recognized the need for funds for operation of the center’s programs throughout the county and propose a .2 mill levy for 10 years commencing in 2022. This operations millage replaces a .1 mill levy in place until 2022, so the new millages would add a little more than $3 a month for the owner of a $400,000 home.
We were pleased and encouraged by the apparent support of the Board for our new proposal, which has been assigned to County Staff for approval of the numbers. The Board has until Aug. 11 to place these millages on the November ballot and we are confident the commissioners will meet that deadline when the numbers have been approved.
We passionately believe we have the right to expect each of the commissioners to vote for this millage approach.
We are just as passionate in our belief that the voters, if given the opportunity, will approve construction and operating costs of the new senior center with these relatively nominal millages.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.