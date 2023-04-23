Recent discussions and last Sunday’s Traverse City Record-Eagle editorial have heightened public concerns about the Grand Traverse County Commission’s per diem practices.
A closer examination of the context and historical background may provide a more balanced perspective:
The per diem increase context
It’s important to note that the Grand Traverse County Commission’s per diem rate has not been raised for more than 20 years.
Although the increase from $35 to $65 may seem excessive, considering the time since the last adjustment makes it more reasonable.
In 1972, the equivalent per diem rate was $9 and, in 1998, it was $36, when adjusted for inflation.
The updated rate aligns with cost-of-living adjustments over time and is still significantly lower than what some townships and other governments pay for meeting attendance.
Clarifying ‘per diem’ misconceptions
“Per diem,” Latin for “per day,” denotes pay for work-related activities, particularly assignments. Its application varies, based on an organization’s specific policies.
The practice of multiple per diems in a day at Grand Traverse County was inherited from previous boards before any current commissioner took office.
The rationale behind this practice is simple: If a commissioner attends a 10 a.m. ad-hoc meeting on Monday and a 6 p.m. township meeting, there is no difference if the township meeting occurs on Monday or Tuesday. In both instances, the commissioner, who devoted time away from work and family, should be compensated.
To avoid confusion about the term, it might be more appropriate to refer to the practice as “per meeting” or “per assignment” instead of “per diem.”
Comparing Grand Traverse County commissioner compensation
According to ZipRecruiter, the national average for county commissioner salaries is $52,609. In Michigan, the average is $45,214. Grand Traverse County pays its commissioners $12,000 to $13,000, plus health care if they opt for it.
No current commissioner consistently attends the 10 weekly meetings that would be required to achieve earnings consistent with the state average. In fact, Grand Traverse County commissioners are paid far less than the state and national average.
Becoming a county commissioner is not a path to riches, but it is a service to the community.
Conclusion
Considering the historical context, compensation comparisons, and understanding the term “per diem” helps address concerns about the Grand Traverse County commission’s per diem practices with a more balanced perspective.
Encouraging open discussion and maintaining transparency will foster better understanding and decision-making in the future.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.