The Record-Eagle asked all candidates seeking state elected office in this region about the three statewide proposals appearing on the Nov. 8 ballot — how they are voting on each proposal and why.
Responses from all the candidates who replied were published Wednesday regarding Proposal 1 and Thursday regarding Proposal 2. Today, the focus is on the last of the three statewide ballot proposals.
Proposal 3, if approved, would establish a constitutional right to “reproductive freedom” in Michigan. That right would extend beyond abortion to prenatal care, childbirth, postpartum care, contraception, sterilization, miscarriage management and infertility care.
The proposal, however, would allow elected officials to stop or regulate abortion after a fetus reaches “viability,” which is typically defined as about 24 weeks.
The state could not stop an abortion if a medical professional found it necessary to protect the pregnant person’s “life or physical or mental health.” This measure also would prevent the state from arresting someone based on “actual, potential, perceived or alleged pregnancy outcomes,” including abortion, miscarriages and stillbirths.
Proposal 3 would allow elected officials to restrict abortion rights if it is “justified by a compelling state interest achieved by the least restrictive means.”
Here’s how the responding candidates running for office say they will vote on Proposal 3 and why:
Michigan Senate — 37th District
Barbara Conley, D-Northport
I am in favor of Proposal 3. I believe everyone should have the right to make their own reproductive choices. This proposal grants the individual the right to carry out all decisions regarding prenatal care, childbirth, postpartum care, birth control (contraception), sterilization, abortion (with some regulation), miscarriage management and infertility.
The state may — and I do favor — regulation of abortion after fetal viability, except in the case of threat to the life or health of the mother, or major medical problem with the fetus. The proposal prohibits prosecution of persons exercising this right, or of persons assisting with exercising this right. It invalidates laws conflicting with this amendment.
It does not, contrary to some claims, allow young teens to transition their gender without parental consent, nor does it allow for abortion up to the date of delivery. I do favor parental consent in most cases where a minor would be involved, except, as is currently the case, where that would endanger the health or life of the patient.
As a physician, I have been on the front lines with some of these decisions and I respect all life.
I firmly believe that reproductive care will be less available to Michiganders if we have a ban on abortion in the state, and I believe we will have more maternal deaths if the abortion procedure is banned.
Banning and/or criminalizing abortion will have the most adverse effect on the poor and disadvantaged; others will be able to access the care they desire.
John Damoose, R-Harbor Springs
I cannot imagine living in a state that condones killing a child up to the very moment of birth. That’s what Proposal 3 does, and I hope our people will stand up against such a horrific proposition.
But, for me, it goes even deeper. My wife, brother, sister and nephew were all adopted. I have seen personally the immeasurable value of the lives that can come from even the most desperate situations.
Every child is precious and every life matters. This point of view is a product of both my faith and my experience. As such, I will not support this proposal to codify abortion on demand in the state of Michigan.
I will continue to stand for life-affirming care for both mother and child, and for the most basic right to life for the unborn. That is why I strongly urge everyone to vote no on this proposal.
Michigan Senate — 36th District
Michele Hoitenga, R-Manton — No response
Joel Sheltrown, D-West Branch
I don’t like current positions of either side. About 70% of voters would agree with my position because my position is not extreme. Is this really the best we can do? In the end, the people will decide, and I will certainly except the will of the people.
A more relevant question might be: “If Proposal 3 doesn’t pass, what would your position on potential legislation be?”
I certainly don’t trust the current Legislature to resolve the issue without quickly resorting to highly partisan politics. I don’t like the idea of passing any ban that wouldn’t include some exceptions for issues such as rape, incest, or the health of the mother.
Proposal 3 is considered extreme by many, but the current 1931 law also is extreme. If this proposal doesn’t pass, we need to elect legislators who are willing to negotiate and finally resolve this issue. I am already working with Democrats For Life of America (DFLA) on draft language suitable for a compromise.
In the end, I will listen and consider all points of view. And, in the end, passing a law won’t be as effective a deterrent as a change of heart.
Michigan Senate — 32nd District
Jon Bumstead, R-Muskegon — No response
Terry Sabo, D-Muskegon — No response
Michigan House of Representatives — 103rd District
Betsy Coffia, D-Traverse City
I am voting yes. I helped collect signatures to get this on the ballot after the unthinkable overturn of Roe v. Wade this summer. It is shocking that we need to do this, given how hard our mothers and grandmothers fought to give us the right for reproductive freedom and privacy!
Proposal 3 would overturn Michigan’s 1931 abortion ban which has no exceptions, even for rape and incest. Proposal 3, in a nutshell, reinstates the rights Michiganders have had for my whole life under Roe. Since June, most Midwestern states now have total bans or six-week bans, which, for many, is before they even know they are pregnant. It’s critical we not let Michigan become one of them.
It will be important to both pass Proposal 3, and elect lawmakers Nov. 8 who have a trustworthy track record on reproductive freedom, because Proposal 3 will likely face legal challenges. If this happens, the Legislature, governor and attorney general will be critical to protecting our rights. My record is of supporting privacy and keeping politicians out of the doctor’s office when a woman is making difficult reproductive decisions.
In politics, actions speak louder than words. I strongly disagree with my opponent’s action in 2019, voting to imprison doctors for providing the most medically safe abortion care. Mr. Jack O’Malley and the Republicans’ bill to imprison doctors was thankfully vetoed; his 10 anti-choice votes — including this year — speak for themselves.
With Roe overturned, Michigan women need lawmakers they can trust on reproductive freedom.
Courtney Evans, L-Traverse City – No response
Jack O’Malley, R-Lake Ann
I will say that abortion has been a central focus for almost every voter this election. It’s a deeply personal issue and one that I believe is ultimately between the woman, her doctor and God — not me.
Because this is such a deeply personal and emotional issue, I encourage everyone to read the language and research this proposal in its entirety, and make that decision for yourself.
I do understand both sides to the issue; however, I will take this as an opportunity to reiterate my stance on the issue in general: I believe that there should be exceptions for the health of the mother, rape, incest and medical necessity.
Michigan House — 104th District
Cathy Albro, D-Bellaire
Proposal 3 would amend our state constitution for the right of reproductive freedom. It not only includes the right to abortion up to viability, but also the right to make and carry out decisions about pregnancy. It’s not complicated.
About three months ago, 195 Republican representatives (including Rep. Jack Bergman) voted to make the legalization of contraception a state decision. They aren’t stopping with abortion.
I am the oldest of eight kids. My mom had eight children and two miscarriages in 10 years, by the time she was 31. Her doctor finally prescribed birth control (for another health reason). We cannot go back to those times of subjugation, but that’s where we’re headed if we don’t pass Proposal 3.
One of the main arguments that has been made against this proposal is that parents would lose their right to know about their child’s reproductive decisions. This is not true. Parents would have the same rights as they do now. However, it’s important to note that there are times when it would be detrimental for a child to go to their parents/guardians first, as in cases of incest. We must protect those children.
Even for those who don’t agree with abortion, taking away people’s rights to make their own decisions about their health and family planning is wrong.
Let’s work together to provide comprehensive sex education and free contraception — then abortion rates will continue to go down. Colorado abortion rates keep declining. Free IUDs and easier access to the pill are the reason.
I will vote yes on Proposal 3.
John Roth, R-Interlochen — No response
Michigan House — 104th District
Ken Borton, R-Gaylord — No response
Adam Wojdan, D-Frederic
This November, I will be voting yes on Proposal Three, the Right to Reproductive Freedom Initiative.
The topic of reproductive rights has always held a lot of conflict for many people. Since the overturning of Roe v. Wade, many states have had to figure out how they will handle this situation. It is a difficult road with a lot of disagreement. However, one person — or a group of people — should not be making decisions about someone else’s body. The state should provide services to aid with reproductive health.
There are several areas that this reproductive health initiative covers, not just simply abortion, and we need to make sure that this healthcare is available.
The people of Michigan matter — and we must make sure that we are doing everything we can for them.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.