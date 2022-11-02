The Record-Eagle asked all candidates seeking state elected office in this region about the three statewide proposals appearing on the Nov. 8 ballot — how they are voting on each proposal and why.

Starting today through Friday, we will publish the responses from all candidates who replied.

Today, the focus is Proposal 1, which addresses term limits – how long state lawmakers are allowed to stay in office – and what financial information they must disclose.

2022 election coverage Record-Eagle stories focusing on the Grand Traverse area's 2022 elections and related issues:

Voting “yes” on this proposal would apply a flat 12-year term limit to lawmakers’ tenure and strengthen financial disclosure rules for state elected officials, such as the governor, secretary of state, attorney general and all 148 state lawmakers.

Voting “no” on this proposal would maintain the status quo, which allows lawmakers to serve up to six years in the House and eight years in the Senate, with no financial disclosure requirements for the state’s top elected officials.

Here’s how the candidates running for office in the following districts in the region say they will vote on Proposal 1:

Michigan House of Representatives — 103rd District

Betsy Coffia, D-Traverse City

Voting yes. Michigan is ranked dead last for transparency and ethics in state government, which should greatly concern us all. Reform is long overdue and, while I don’t feel Prop 1 gets everything just right, I strongly support financial disclosures.

The term limit adjustment Prop 1 provides is also less than ideal or a perfect fix; however, an important positive is that it would allow more stability and institutional knowledge in the House chamber which should lead to more progress on important policy work to benefit all Michiganders.

The current situation in the state House is unacceptable, because with so many cycling in and out in a few terms, too much power and knowledge rests with lobbyists and unelected bureaucrats who have no accountability to voters. I am better equipped than many, given my four years serving in elected county government and the policymaking experience that has brought, including dealing with state government agencies and the Legislature.

But in the current set-up of three, two-year House terms, many state reps are elected with no experience governing, and tend to over-rely on lobbyists in “learning the ropes” etc.

Prop 1 should provide more room to really learn and excel at the job of governing our great state.

Courtney Evans, L — No response

Jack O’Malley, R-Lake Ann

I absolutely support and encourage a yes vote on Proposal 1. Throughout my time in the Legislature, I have seen how much institutional knowledge gets forced out the door every election cycle due to our strict term limits. While Proposal 1 does technically reduce the total length of time one could serve from 14 to 12 years, I believe the flexibility to serve them in either the House or the Senate is a positive thing for the people of Michigan.

By giving the voters the choice to keep their elected officials in that position, as opposed to the constant turnover, institutional knowledge can remain. I am not one who believes there shouldn’t be any term limits, but ours need to be adjusted.

I believe that the financial disclosure requirements are also a positive thing, and not something I shy away from. Legislators are already required to abstain from voting on bills they may have a conflict of interest with – but with this requirement it will all be public.

Proposal 1 corrects our term limit dilemma and strengthens the Legislature’s transparency and accountability to the people.

Michigan House- 104th District

Cathy Albro, D-Bellaire

I vote yes for Proposal 1.

Proposal 1 has two parts:

One part is about transparency requirements for our state elected officials. Michigan is one of a few states that don’t require such transparency. I believe we have an obligation to protect our constituents from corruption and this requirement of financial disclosures is a good start. I question why a candidate or elected official would be against this, unless they have something to hide.

The other part of Prop 1 is about term limits. I am in favor of the flexibility it allows while still limiting the total number of years one can serve in the state legislature.

John Roth, R-Interlochen – No response

Michigan House- 104th District

Ken Borton, R-Gaylord – No response

Adam Wojdan, D-Frederic

I will be voting yes on Proposal One. Proposal One would establish term limits for state legislators, and would also require state legislators to disclose financial reports. This change in term limits would be better at encompassing situations such as partial terms. This proposal states that a person cannot be elected as a state legislator for terms or partial terms that total more than 12 years. This can better put a clear number on the number of years that a person can serve as a state legislator.

The second part of this proposal would require the disclosure of financial reports. This will allow for the public to better be able to see who they have elected and how they are serving them.

If elected, I will disclose my financial reports each year.

Michigan Senate- 32nd District

Jon Bumstead, R-Muskegon – No response

Terry Sabo, D-Muskegon – No response

Michigan Senate- 36th District

Michele Hoitenga, R-Manton – No response

Joel Sheltrown, D-West Branch

I will support it. This is a good proposal. It lowers the possible length of service in the Legislature from 14 years to 12 years. The difference is: One may serve all 12 years in the same legislative body. This gives rural legislators a chance to gain influence and effectiveness for rural districts! Influence and effectiveness have been made more difficult for rural districts by the six-year maximum service in the House.

You won’t find me in the camp of eliminating term limits, but let’s try an approach that makes more sense by allowing a maximum of 12 years in the House or Senate, or a total of 12 years’ combination of either body. This proposal will actually lower term limits from the current 14-year maximum to 12.

But, more important to me, the proposal will require transparency of finances for all 148 legislators, transparency legislation that I co-sponsored and we successfully passed out of the House when I was representative. Unfortunately, the Senate killed that legislation.

So, if the Senate can’t get its act together after all these years, the people will get it together for them. Transparency is what many politicians hate. I love it. It is absolutely necessary. Bring it on!

Michigan Senate- 37th District

Barbara Conley, D-Northport

I favor Proposal 1 with some reservations. To my mind, this does not substantially change term limits now in place.

I am not 100% in favor of term limits, believing the electorate can implement them at any time. But allowing terms to be longer in one chamber to allow legislators to develop more expertise is a step in the right direction.

For disclosure of source of income, I believe that is best handled by the Legislature, but as they have not done so.

This proposal will at least ensure disclosure from our leaders in government so that citizens can assess whether any conflicts of interest may be present with matters they handle as elected government officials.

John Damoose, R-Harbor Springs

I will be voting no on this first ballot proposal, which has been misrepresented as an effort to rein in “career” politicians, but, in reality, would only help to extend their tenure.

Instead of reducing term limits, it would effectively double the terms for House members without informing the voters of this loophole.

Michiganders deserve to have leaders who answer to their constituents, and this ballot measure would prop up career politicians instead of tying them to the people.