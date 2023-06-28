Sometimes, steps in the bureaucratic process are treated as less than the integral-part-meant-to-shape-and-guide milestones they were designed to be.
They’re treated like a hurdle meant to clear, a box meant to check, a speed bump en route to a foregone conclusion.
Traverse City’s recent debate on housing density is a case in several points.
Several of the six proposals — which include removing a 15-per-year cap on new accessory dwelling units, and allowing them on lots where a house is split into a duplex; eliminating occupancy requirements for the property owner; and trimming minimum lot sizes in some single-family districts — generated significant public interest and outcry.
Community members flooded into public hearings in May and June — many citing concerns about stripping the owner-occupancy requirement from homes and Accessory Dwelling Units, bringing worries about neighborhood change with primary-homes-turning-into-rentals and city enforcement of skyrocketing numbers of vacation rentals.
Planning commissioners also had some questions about the amendments, and wanted to discuss them.
But according to Planning Commissioner Heather Shaw — both she and Planning Commission Chairman David Hassing resigned in recent days — attempts to tinker with amendments were rebuffed by City Planning Director Shawn Winter.
Then City Commissioner Tim Werner urged planning commission members to just pass them, and let city commissioners take the heat.
Seven relieved planning commissioners raised their hands, two didn’t.
Two groups got sidelined in this hopscotch: The citizens who testified and the planning commissioners charged with hearing them.
These groups — that dance of checks and balances created to compromise and craft something unique to Traverse City — were blown past like a farm stand on the highway.
So we wonder, what’s the rush? Where’s the fire? What in these amendments is worth burning relationships between planning commissioners and the public?
We need thoughtful, reasonable housing solutions that are supported by the citizens and take into consideration the realities we face in Traverse City — which now include resignations from two planning commissioners, leadership churn, skyrocketing housing costs and short-term rentals. Respect the process.
