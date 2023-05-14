Mark Zuckerberg created Facebook so people could use it to post pictures of Harvard co-eds and others could post comments about them.
That seems to typify the underlying purpose of social media these days. Is that the highest and best use of the internet? Certainly not. But, sometimes, social media resembles a virtual cesspool waiting for unsuspecting innocents to stumble in.
There’s no doubt the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report about the mental health crisis among teenagers in the U.S. has a direct connection to pervasive use of social media.
A survey conducted in fall 2021 found that 30 percent of teenage girls had seriously considered attempting suicide, an increase of 60 percent from a decade ago, according to the CDC.
More than 40 percent of high school students reported feeling so despondent or helpless that they could not go about their normal activities for at least two weeks during the previous year, the report stated.
In “Why American Teens Are so Sad,” a 2022 article by The Atlantic staff writer Derek Thompson, the first reason cited in answer to that question is social media use.
Some may point to the pandemic as an obvious reason for this trend – and it does have some bearing on it. But, according to Thompson’s research, it’s not that simple.
Psychologists believe it dates back to 2012, long before the pandemic, when they began to notice an increase in teen sadness and anxiety. That was the year when smartphone ownership in America surpassed 50 percent and mobile social-media use spiked.
Studies have since shown a correlation between those two data points. Some have disputed this, but one aspect to the habitual use of social media may be misunderstood: “Social media isn’t like rat poison, which is toxic to almost everyone,” Thompson writes. “It’s more like alcohol: a mildly addictive substance that can enhance social situations, but can also lead to dependency and depression among a minority of users.”
Internal research in 2020 by Instagram supports that notion: One-third of the teen girls in their study said Instagram made them feel worse, yet they were unable to stop themselves from using it.
A new study from Cambridge University corroborates this finding, with social media being strongly associated with worse mental health, especially during sensitive life periods — such as the early teen years.
One of the biggest problems with social media may not be its actual use as much as what it replaces, Thompson points out, noting that “sociality” is down. Social media more than replaces TV viewing, it’s replacing sleep, sports and activities with friends.
As a part of its findings, the CDC is recommending increased school involvement: “School-based activities can make a profound difference in the lives of teens with a relatively small infusion of support to schools,” the report states. “More than 95% of U.S. youth spend much of their daily lives in school. ...Safe and trusted adults — like mentors, trained teachers, and staff — can help foster school connectedness, so that teens know the people around them care about them, their well-being, and their success. ...
“Schools can also connect teens to their classmates and communities through school-based clubs and community outreach.”
Recently, some mention in national media refers to the possibility of “a social media backlash” now that more people realize the insidious and potentially harmful effects of habitual use. A moratorium for the summer may be wishful thinking, but it’s not a bad idea. Now that people are able to gather and get out in a community again perhaps there will be less fixation on smartphone screens.
On Monday, Traverse City Area Public Schools Board of Education voted unanimously to join a national class-action lawsuit against social media companies. “At some point, we have to stand up and say that these things are hurtful,” TCAPS Superintendent John VanWagoner said. “They’re hurtful to our systems, and unless we do something like this, I don’t know that it’s going to … stop.”
As we’ve described, in some cases, the social media threat posed to young people may transcend specific content to involve the habitual use of it.
But that’s all the more reason for school officials to step up for our kids.
We’re glad they did.
