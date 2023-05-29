Of the 16 million Americans who served in World War II, 167,284 were still alive last year, but we are losing them at at a rate of about 180 a day, according to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.
This “Greatest Generation” matured in the face of the horrible reality of a world war abroad and the demands of a nation in need at home. Many enlisted or were drafted following their high school graduations. They were trained and shipped to war at an age when these experiences required them to grow up — fast.
The trials and tribulations of recent years seem to shrink in significance against the accounts of a world at war and the high price paid in American lives for freedom from tyranny. More than 400,000 men and women died serving this country during WWII.
In the years since then, the Record-Eagle has reported many accounts of those who served. Among them was Kingsley native John Conroy, who was 98 in 2016.
Conroy came home after the war and, in the 70 years that followed, he seldom discussed – and, when he did, he often downplayed – the importance of his service to this country.
We featured him in a story in 2016 and the next year, on April 4, he died.
With a humility that seemed a hallmark of his generation, Conroy told the Record-Eagle during that interview, “It seems like I should have done more than what I did. (But) I’m proud I did what I did.”
He was a sergeant in the U.S. Army Combat Command B in North Africa. Here’s an account of what he called “a hard lesson” the Americans learned at the hands of the Germans:
“We had only been in battle a little more than nine weeks, while the North African Panzer division that we would soon face had years of battle experience. Their tank armor couldn’t be pierced by anything we had. ... Terrain knowledge, battle experience, leaders, armor, and especially armor-piercing ammunition led us to terrible losses through February 1942.
“After our landing near Oran, Algeria, in November 1942, the following January and February 1943 held dark days for us. Faid and Kasserine passes were two important gateways through Tunisia and would fall to the Germans. We had fought our way east into southern Tunisia only to face Germany’s best desert division, Rommel’s 21st Panzer Division.
“Information of Panzer movement was important to our command, but our immediate concern was the tank armed with a 75 mm cannon. While an 88 mm cannon was more powerful and would pass clear through even our heaviest tank, the 75 mm would pass through one armored side, then rattle around and do worse damage to everything and everyone inside.”
Conroy’s accounts are, literally, the stuff of history and his narratives are gripping.
He described fleeing from the Germans “with only rocks and sand for cover, and about 30 minutes to clear the area before being captured, I chose the longer route. I figured, if our buddies were still alive, we would make contact with them, because they were somewhere in the same cover we were in.
“Thirty minutes later, we found no joy in making it safely through the undergrowth to the base of the mountain. There was no sign of our friends. Twelve good men and two lieutenants with more courage than sense were missing, and I knew that, at best, they had been captured. I never saw them again.
“I had rank on the three men who followed me, so I was the one most responsible to get us all back to bivouac alive. January nights get cold in the Central Tunisian desert, so we were grateful to find a stack of straw to burrow into for the night. We needed rest to continue our march that could take days with limited rations. There are no straight roads in the mountains, so an hour’s travel by tank on flat ground would take us nearly three days’ hiking. No rank below lieutenant was given maps for fear of being captured with explicit information, so I had to guide us by point-to-point navigation – the same as I used growing up in rural Kingsley, Michigan.”
Narratives like this are important to our understanding of history. Hopefully, we learn it so as to never repeat it.
But here we share a bit of Conroy’s personal account from WWII as a way to bring home the meaning of Memorial Day:
It’s about the ones who didn’t come home.
Remember them today.
