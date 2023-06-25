When the community counts its blessings, there is so much capacity for giving here in the Grand Traverse region that it would be necessary to count nearly every individual to truly do it justice.
But our purpose today is not to attempt to plumb the depth and breadth of generosity. Instead, our purpose is to spotlight an opportunity in July that some may not know about yet.
The Grand Traverse Regional Community Foundation is currently accepting applications for grants available collectively through its Wilfred and Joan Larson Endowment and its community funds, a group of flexible, responsive assets that can support a variety of community needs and organizations across a five-county region.
“Our community funds can broadly support our region and can fund all types of organizations, from environmental nonprofits and arts and culture groups to Tribal organizations and educational institutions,” said Steve Wade, vice president of community impact of the community foundation.
Last year, the foundation awarded a total of $111,000 from its community funds and Larson Endowment to support Discovery Center Great Lakes, Housing North, Northern Blooms Montessori Family Center, Thompsonville Area Revitalization Project, Land Information Access Association, Generations Ahead, and Traverse Symphony Orchestra.
Now, this year, the foundation will more than double the amount it’s awarding. All eligible 501©3 nonprofit organizations, organizations with a 501©3 fiscal sponsor, educational institutions, governmental entities, and Tribal nations and organizations across Antrim, Benzie, Grand Traverse, Kalkaska, and Leelanau Counties are invited to apply.
Organizations are encouraged to submit a grant application for the amount they need. Grant awards typically will range from $20,000 to $30,000. And previous grant partners can reapply for a community funds grant as well.
But of greatest interest will be grant awards with the potential for greater impact; that provide a significant community benefit; and/or leverage other funding sources to do the greatest good for the most people.
Grant requests informed by data on the Community Development Regional Scorecard (see: https://nwmicommunitydevelopment.org/scorecard/) or those that address a community issue that appears on the Scorecard will be prioritized in the review process.
“With community funds grants, our goal is to equitably and meaningfully invest these flexible, responsive assets in the important work our local organizations are doing to support healthy, resilient, thriving communities across the region – now and for generations to come,” Wade said.
Out of the total assets of the community foundation, slightly more than 5 percent are in community funds, which limits the foundation’s ability to be flexible and responsive to community needs.
“We are working to change this, though,” Wade said. “We are actively fundraising for our community funds so that we can increase our total community funds assets and have a larger impact on our region.”
The foundation’s effort to open up the process, encourage more organizations to apply, and provide larger grant awards to ensure a greater impact across the region deserves a corresponding response from the community.
We hope the foundation sees a high level of engagement.
Applications for these community funds grants are available online and they’re due by noon July 14. Questions? Go to grants@gtrcf.org or call (231) 935-w4066.
Time’s a’wasting.
