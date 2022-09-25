‘She’s free as a breeze,” Loreli Haddad told Record-Eagle reporter Mardi Link, describing the significance of her sister’s victory in court earlier this month when her guardianship was terminated.
What a moment of vindication for 82-year-old Kay McGinnis of Roscommon after she suffered a stroke, then lost virtually everything, the victim of a series of guardianships gone wrong.
Link’s story about McGinnis is significant for a variety of reasons – arguably the most important is that it’s not an isolated case.
And, as more people are living longer, the likelihood of more people being victimized in this way just grows exponentially.
What Link learned in her reporting is that elderly residents are being preyed upon and victimized, not just by some bad actors, but by the system itself.
McGinnis had four court-appointed guardians after suffering a stroke in 2016.
“Once you get one of these guardians, even if your health gets better, it’s like you never escape.” Haddad told Link.
No question, there is a need for guardians, but it needs to be a last resort. When people are incapacitated and alone and there is no one to care for them, that’s when a guardian may be the best option. But that decision needs careful consideration – and it would be a good idea for that consideration to come well before incapacitation occurs.
In Michigan, elected probate court judges appoint guardians and conservators to handle medical, housing and financial decisions for people who, a judge has decided, can no longer make these decisions for themselves.
Judges rely on staff with social service organizations, such as Adult Protective Services and Community Mental Health, to make recommendations, both on who requires a guardian and who should be appointed to do the job.
But Michigan probate courts are only responsible for monitoring whether guardians file financial and other documents on time and that these documents are sent to all “interested parties.”
Sometimes, these guardianships can work well when a family member or friend is the choice. If an incapacitated person has no one, sometimes professionals can provide care, although the pay is often negligible for all but those who serve the wealthy.
Many guardians and conservators, and the social workers and case managers who work alongside them, told Link that they often don’t bill because those they are appointed to serve simply cannot afford to pay.
Consider this: For Medicaid clients who live in an adult foster care or a nursing home, or for those living at home on Social Security, court-appointed guardians and conservators are supposed to be paid a flat fee between $83 and $95 a month.
There’s a lot of lip service about how important senior citizens are – especially during this election season – but we don’t see much action to truly provide meaningful reform to protect seniors from being victimized.
When incapacitations, such as strokes, occur, even some small systemic changes could protect individual interests: Could some strategic gatekeeping be built into the system to protect senior citizens if they’re stricken? Could a social worker at a hospital spot the circumstances and provide input before some court action becomes a fait accompli?
Are we telling people about their options, such as a power of attorney or patient advocate?
If the individual has already set up a power of attorney, in which they appoint someone to act in their stead, or if they designate a patient advocate, then a guardianship may not be necessary.
A power of attorney is less restrictive since, ultimately, it is controlled by the individual.
Under a guardianship, the individual becomes a ward of the court and the guardian, appointed by the court, makes the decisions.
Peggy Olsen, 87, a straight-talker and the oldest of McGinnis’ two sisters, was not optimistic that the system could be repaired. “These court appointments are like a license to steal,” Olsen told Link.
“Don’t think this won’t affect you,” she warned. “If you’re old, trying not to become a ward of the court is almost an impossibility in this state.”
Now, thanks to McGinnis and her successful appeal, people in similar circumstances may be able to take some hope.
Meanwhile, the rest of us need to take some action. We’re not getting any younger.
