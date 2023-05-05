Dear Michigan Department of Natural Resources people:
We implore you to take pity on the average citizen in this neck of the woods.
Many of us are in the woods, you know, where there are lots of deer.
And some of these deer are getting hit by vehicles.
For decades, the Grand Traverse County Road Commission has picked up deer carcasses and placed them on private farmland where they had permission to do so or on the rights-of-way of heavily wooded or seasonal roads where they can decompose naturally.
But you DNR people, after getting complaints from people who find the deer, now want road commissions to pull this roadkill off the road and just leave it there.
So that’s what’s happening.
Not a good idea.
Consider the plight of Bill Hagan of Traverse City, who wrote:
“What does the Michigan DNR propose to do about the rotting carcasses of roadkill that will be accumulating on the road shoulders now that the Road Commission has been threatened for dumping them on the side of two-tracks for nature to deal with?
“When I called the DNR about one at the end of my driveway, I was unpleasantly told to dig a pit and bury it myself or to put it in a garbage can.
“I am 77 with a heart condition and there is no place for anyone to dig a pit in that area for a full-size deer.”
A word to the wise, DNR people: Hagan’s not alone.
So he asks, as do we, why change the policy that used to allow the county Road Commission to get rid of these rotting carcasses where they could decompose in the wild and raptors could feast on them?
Why fix that practice if it ain’t broke?
If you folks and the county Road Commission are having some sort of tiff, can you please find a way to settle your differences without taking it out on us?
We implore you to sit down with county Road Commission representatives, talk it through, and come up with an acceptable solution.
We, the people, are getting caught in the middle of your disagreement and it’s not solving any problem; it’s creating one.
As long as this new practice continues, Hagan suggests perhaps the cost of deer carcass disposal should come out of the DNR budget.
Not a bad idea.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.