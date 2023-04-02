Per diem is Latin.
Its definition is quite simple. “Diem” is the Latin word for day. If the term being used is “per diem,” it means, literally, per day.
We emphasize this definition to some Grand Traverse County commissioners who’ve been collecting more than one per diem in a single day.
As Staff Writer Patti Brandt Burgess reported last Sunday, some commissioners are paying themselves for every meeting they attend and, sometimes, generously collecting it for back-to-back meetings in the same building.
To put this in perspective, consider the following math story problem: Commissioner Costus Money serves on the appropriations committee, which meets at 10 a.m. It’s an important assignment that takes two hours. A parkland preservation team is meeting at 1:30 p.m. the same day in the same building. This commissioner wants to get an update on that team’s activities so, rather than waste time traveling back and forth, he schedules a conference with a constituent who serves on the parkland preservation team, and they talk business over lunch, then attend the 1:30 p.m. meeting. But Commissioner Money figures he’s been fully briefed by the constituent, so he makes a 15-minute appearance at that 1:30 p.m. meeting, then exits, stage-right, to head for home.
When it’s time to put in for compensation, Commissioner Costus Money puts in $65 for the appropriations committee, $65 for the meeting with the constituent and $65 for the parkland preservation team appearance.
Now do the math: It works out to $195 for 3 hours and 45 minutes.
That’s $52 an hour. As last Sunday’s story documented, some — thankfully not all — commissioners are being reimbursed in this fashion. And it needs to stop.
The allowance commissioners receive for their public service should be fair, yes. But how many taxpaying citizens are pulling in $52 an hour?
The $65 per day that commissioners have generously allocated for themselves is more than fair. In fact, it’s more than many county commissioners across the state are receiving per day.
In December, a majority of five commissioners (one of whom is no longer on the board) voted to increase their allowance from the $35 per diem each had received last year, to the $65 the nine commissioners now are entitled to collect.
Meanwhile, the commission’s budget (part of the countywide budget) has grown from about $377,900 to nearly $700,000 — an increase of 87 percent in the last 10 years. That does reflect two more members, since the board increased from seven to nine. But a 26-percent hike from last year is largely because board members can now sign up for family health care benefits.
County commissioners should thank taxpayers for their generosity — because it is exactly that.
Yet it’s important to emphasize that a county commissioner should not expect compensation equivalent to what they make in the private sector. First and foremost, they are public servants.
We can think of commissioners over the years who deserve praise for unstintingly giving back to the community in the fulfillment of this role. They never asked more than $35 a day — if they even asked for that. As Sunday’s story documented, there were years when the reimbursement for service on the county board was $1.
This board needs to get its house in order.
An item on Wednesday’s agenda is proposing that all submissions for per diems be included in the board packet so it’s possible for the public to routinely review what commissioners are claiming. This could introduce a level of accountability that restores some fairness in the process.
More importantly, it could help restore some trust on the part of taxpayers, who are questioning the laissez-faire operation of this body that’s supposed to be fiscally conservative in the expenditure of their money.
Some commissioners who’ve been turning in multiple per diems for a single day are claiming this is just partisan politics. But ask any taxpaying citizen in the county and guess their response. They want this fixed.
It isn’t a matter of partisan politics, historical precedence, an economic windfall (which is soon to dry up), or the conscience of the individual who claims the per diem. It’s simply a matter of leadership.
No knowledge of Latin necessary.
