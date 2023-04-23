The response to a Michigan Freedom of Information Act request last week provided more insight Friday into the behavior of the Traverse City’s city commission before it summarily fired former City Manager Marty Colburn.
The persistence of Record-Eagle reporter Jordan Travis is bringing to light some play-by-play communications before the commission’s unanimous vote April 3 to terminate the city manager’s employment.
Colburn’s annual review had just been getting started.
Then Colburn’s mediator for the review learned that Colburn was about to be fired from a story in the Record-Eagle, he later said.
But the city commission’s reasons for the action were inexplicable then — and remain so to this day.
If there are “no immoral, unethical or illegal actions” to spur this action, what did?
And perhaps the more important question from the standpoint of transparency: Why abruptly curtail the review process?
On Monday, March 20, commissioners entered a closed-door session at 9:18 p.m. and returned at 10:28 p.m. to adjourn without taking any action.
That was the first obvious indication that something wasn’t quite right. Commissioners had unanimously agreed to meet behind closed doors to discuss “a memo covered by attorney-client privilege.” But Colburn did not attend that session as he typically would have done.
We know now that the memo discussed during that session was from city Attorney Lauren Trible-Laucht to the board explaining the process for ending Colburn’s employment, according to the law and his employment agreement.
This memo was something that Mayor Richard Lewis had requested. But Lewis isn’t talking about it.
Commissioner Tim Werner said he felt “troubled” by the difficulty of going into a closed session to discuss Colburn’s employment without feeling prepared for it.
When the commission came out, it did not take any action. That would come later.
But what that closed-door session did seem to do was strike the final blow to a review process that not even the mediator knew was in trouble.
We agree with Werner, who strongly believed the city should have let the annual review process run its course.
“That’s the process we should be using — short of an emergency. We should stick to the process,” he said.
Otherwise, the public is left wondering why the process wasn’t followed, Werner said.
Also, the review creates a record the public can request to understand what’s happening between city leaders, department heads and their manager.
As it stands, there is no such public record — all the public knows is the deed that was done. No reason given.
Yet the way it was done could come back to haunt the commission by harming its chances of attracting the best candidates for that vacancy.
After all, what top-flight city manager is going to want to work for a flighty bunch of city commissioners who can’t follow their own annual review process?
