More than a quarter of a million dollars — that’s how much, collectively, three townships in Grand Traverse County have agreed to spend for a total of 27 license-plate cameras.
This substantial investment will bring 24/7 high-tech scrutiny of all vehicles traveling some streets in East Bay, Garfield and Peninsula townships. Officials were nearly unanimous in their votes to approve the purchase and installation of these Automated License Plate Recognition (ALPR) cameras by Flock Safety. The level of accord was remarkable.
The only variation in the three separate deals was the number of cameras and the duration of the contracts: Five years for seven cameras in East Bay for a total of $89,950; four years for 14 cameras in Garfield for a total of $144,000, and one year for six cameras in Peninsula for a total of $17,100. (We thank Peninsula Township, at least, for taking a more conservative approach to unleashing this technology on their citizens.)
More than $250,000 is the kind of investment that could pay for police officers. We like the idea of more cops, not cameras, on patrol in these townships. Since these officials are willing to spend that kind of money, why not invest it in more sheriff’s deputies? The migration of money to computers instead of people is troubling on a number of levels.
These devices are being pitched as crime-solving tools. We agree, in high-crime neighborhoods, these cameras might be effectively deployed in targeted ways, based on crime data supporting the use of this specific tool. But none of these areas in the county can be construed as high crime — and no substantive data from the areas where the cameras are to be installed was used as a basis for these expenditures.
Flock Safety, which is based in Atlanta, Ga., seems to be quite effective at sales; so effective, in fact, they’re seeking a community engagement manager for the Midwest. These three latest township “endorsements” should help them get the attention of other communities in the region.
During the sales pitch, township officials learned that vehicles are involved in more than 70 percent of all crimes. So these townships will get photos — so-called “vehicle fingerprints” — of every vehicle that passes by wherever one of these cameras is placed.
According to information provided by Flock Safety, they contract with more than 1,000 different law enforcement agencies in 42 states. They also sell their services to private businesses. The data and photos that the cameras capture are stored in Flock’s database for 30 days. Then, the images automatically are wiped from their system.
But the data that’s recovered is not held by the township or the police agency that contracts for it; it’s held by Flock Safety.
“Wipe?” We question that. Those with expertise in computers tell us that nothing, once in a computer system, is ever truly deleted. Wipe? Really? Who owns the data? Flock Safety.
It’s very clear, too, that those who track people and their movements could aggregate that data and sell it to others. There is a growing, lucrative market for such information.
The intent may be to fight crime but, in a cyberworld, even mundane movements are worth money.
According to Jay Stanley, senior policy analyst for the American Civil Liberties Union, no laws mandate that Flock delete the data every 30 days — and there is no way to ensure the data is actually deleted. It’s also worth noting that 16 other states have adopted laws that limit the use of ALPR cameras, but Michigan is not one of them.
We urge state legislators to get busy on this issue. And we urge our local law enforcement to be open about this new technology, how it’s being used and whether it’s as effective as promised. Transparency will be key, going forward.
When it comes to the use of these cameras to track public movements, there are a lot of questions and concerns. But we know this much: Flock Safety made a great sales pitch here.
We just hope our township officials weren’t sold a bill of goods.
