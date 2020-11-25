By Dan Buron and Seth Johnson
As the holiday season approaches and we search for guidance about how to safely share Thanksgiving with our loved ones, many families in northern Michigan are wondering how they are going to put food on the table. This holiday season is going to look different than any we have known before, but one striking thing will remain the same: nearly 40 percent of households in our region will still struggle to cover their basic household expenses. COVID-19 has amplified an already urgent issue: 10.9 percent of people living in our community are food insecure.
Help is available through three simple numbers that make a big difference: 2-1-1. In this time of uncertainty and confusion, our region has come together to make it easier for people to find food or other assistance tied intimately to food insecurity such as housing, transportation, childcare and healthcare costs.
2-1-1 is a free resource that connects Michiganders with thousands of agencies and services, quickly and confidentially. Simply call 2-1-1, text your ZIP code to 898211 or visit mi211.org any time — day or night. In Grand Traverse County alone, 2-1-1 has information on more than 15 food pantries, half a dozen resources for packed lunches and dinners and connections for seniors and home-bound individuals who need delivered meals.
Not only does 2-1-1 serve as a local food resource hub, but it also provides resources for other critical services as head into colder months. 2-1-1 provides resources to help people pay utility bills and locate transportation assistance. 2-1-1 can connect people with health resources, access to personal care items and mental health services in our community. 2-1-1 is available in multiple languages, and the people at 2-1-1 can even walk residents through applying for unemployment.
If you are looking to help your community, please share information about 2-1-1 with friends and neighbors. If you need help, please call yourself. If you are interested in the issue of food insecurity, consider joining the virtual food summit hosted by the Northwest Food Coalition beginning on Dec. 8 (more information at northwestmifoodcoalition.org).
With so much uncertainty about what lies ahead, 2-1-1 can be counted on to help provide security and resources, regardless of who you are or what circumstances you are in. A single call, text or internet search will quickly connect you to referrals for food, shelter, clothes and help.
Although we must stand apart to stay safe and healthy, we can still stand united in support of each other and show the caring power of our community. For that, we are truly thankful.
About the authors: Dan Buron is the executive director of Goodwill Northern Michigan. Seth Johnson is the executive director for United Way of Northwest Michigan.