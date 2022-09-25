It goes without saying that the countries in which knowledgeable citizens vote in superior numbers have the strongest democracies. We, the undersigned clergy and spiritual leaders in our community, think it important enough to say it again: Please inform yourself and vote this Nov. 8.
You may wish that the campaign season was already over and look for a way to escape the onslaught of repetitive commercials which often distort the facts or deliver half-truths.
Like many of us, you also may feel insulted by these and the endless popups on your phone or other digital devices which lay the echoes of your own opinions at your digital feet. Thank you, algorithms. Can we make them all go away? Maybe.
Wait, what?
Our strongest defense against this mind-numbing onslaught is the use of our superpower, a strength available to each of us. Our knowledge. When we have researched candidates and ballot issues for ourselves, when we have consulted several sources on both sides of the political divide and have asked the appropriate questions, we can rest in the knowledge of a secure conscience, the highest moral authority that each of us can possess.
OK, maybe we are all wet here, but the suggestion is that IF we have formed our consciences and have asked the more probing questions, then we won’t care if campaign commercials are condescending or otherwise annoying. We can tune them out mentally, knowing that we have done the important work. Suddenly, they become like fruit flies so small we don’t even have to swat at them. We know they are going away at the end of the season.
So, what are these questions? Just go to your values, and they start to multiply themselves endlessly.
Consider the dignity of the human person, for instance. Does a candidate or ballot initiative address and respect the dignity of the human person through all stages of life, from birth to natural death, in a balanced way?
Will positions that are espoused address the root causes of public safety regarding gun violence in ways that protect the most vulnerable?
How does a candidate address the most vulnerable in our society — the unsheltered, the working poor, the food insecure, the refugee, the incarcerated, those struggling with mental illness and/or substance abuse?
Do a candidate’s words respect race and ethnicity and move us toward or away from better racial understanding?
Or how about another value, our call to full participation in community?
How do candidates and initiatives maximize our country’s democratic principles and voter participation? Do they move us toward voting access for one portion of our citizenry over another?
Do their policies enhance rightful, local control of decision-making or distract from participation by local citizens?
Does a candidate or initiative feed the culture wars threatening our democracy or move us toward peaceful, inclusive relationships?
Consulting other sources and asking the important questions of a candidate or ballot issue allows us to go deeper and to access our superpower.
About the author: Tom Bousamra is a deacon and a volunteer chaplain who has counseled many inmates at the Grand Traverse County Jail.
This commentary also is signed by Emmy Lou Cholak, David Clinton, Lynn and Doug Hansen, Vera Hernandez, Susan Hornby, Rev. Alex Jensen, Pastor Chris Lane, Dianne Morrison, Anne O’Dell, Eileen Rudzinski, Rabbi Arnie Sleutelberg, Toni Stanfield, Rev. Jordan Starkenburg, Catherine Valovick, Rev. Dr. Wendy von Courter, Rev. Lucy Waechter Webb and Sue Waechter as well as the Grand Traverse Area SALT (Spiritual Activists Leading Together) Coalition.
