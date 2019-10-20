By Gretchen Whitmer
Serving as Michigan’s 49th governor allows me to hear stories from people in every community. Over 10 months, I had the privilege of traveling around the state and hearing stories from educators, construction workers, state employees and more. I sat down with special education teachers at Prairie Ridge Elementary School in Kalamazoo, broke ground for the Motown Museum expansion and met MDOT workers in the Upper Peninsula over the summer.
Everywhere I go, I’m reminded that our state is made up of resilient, diverse people who dream of building a great life for themselves here. We cannot call this a successful state unless everyone has a path to opportunity. We are one Michigan, and we rise and fall together.
Generations ago, people flocked to Michigan for good jobs, good schools and strong communities. That Michigan was built by leaders who found common ground in the understanding that the people must always come before partisan games. At every school, every small business or every community meeting, I meet people who desperately want their leaders to unite like those before us and build a state where everyone can thrive.
Our new fiscal year started Oct. 1, and there are exciting times ahead.
We achieved a budget that largely reflects my commitment to improve the fundamentals our state is built on: investing in public education, cleaning our drinking water and protecting access to health care for hundreds of thousands of Michiganders. I carefully eliminated many government programs the Legislature repeatedly doled out to lobbyists and vendors with no concern for meaningful outcomes. I’ve called the Legislature to work with me on a supplemental budget to protect Michiganders’ safety and access to health care. There’s a lot to do, but I’m optimistic that my partners in the Legislature will realize that if we build a stronger Michigan for everyone, we must do it together.
If we band together and pursue a common good, a Michigan where everyone has a path to opportunity, we can take incredible strides. We can ensure a great public education for our kids. We can build paths to economic opportunities for our adults, including paths to new skills for the jobs of tomorrow. We can rebuild infrastructure and rest easy knowing our kids’ school buses will travel safely over our bridges. We can take further steps to clean our drinking water and ensure every family can turn on the tap and drink their water safely. When we stay laser-focused on these fundamentals and build a strong foundation, we can help families in every community.
Exciting opportunities are ahead of us and I’m hopeful our Legislative leaders will join me in these efforts. Everyone is committed and eager to find a long-term funding plan to fix our crumbling roads and more than 1,000 bridges in critical condition. I hope this is the first in a long series of critical bipartisan issues we tackle together.
Our state’s progress is too important for us to waste time fighting over our differences instead of working together for one Michigan. Let’s get to work.
About the author: Gretchen Whitmer is governor of Michigan.
