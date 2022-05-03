Every year, about 9,000 Michiganders are released from prisons or on parole. When people return home from prison, what do we want for them? To get a job, find housing, pay their taxes and avoid the situations that landed them in prison in the first place. To become successful members of their communities.
At MI-CEMI we recently surveyed more than 90 organizations across Michigan. They shared the biggest challenges for those transitioning out of prison: inadequate affordable housing, transportation difficulties that make it hard for people to get to their jobs and employment discrimination.
There is one recurring barrier we can easily address now. Too many people come home from prison without the basic paperwork to function in our society: birth certificates, social security cards or state ID cards. Without these vital documents, they can’t get a job, access medical care, receive support with things like food stamps or get an apartment.
We often have a stigmatized, problematic vision of people sent home from prison with only a bus ticket and the clothes on their backs. Sadly, it’s not far from reality. For many re-entering communities, they cannot afford to get vital documents because of the fees associated with obtaining them.
Without those papers, what happens to people’s chances of returning to prison? What if formerly incarcerated people are shut out of secure housing, jobs and medical care?
There is hope and solutions in the form of HB 5380, HB 5381, HB 5382 and HB 5383. These bills would require the Michigan Department of Corrections to assist people, to the extent possible, in securing a driver’s license or state personal ID prior to release. It’s a simple, common-sense change to ensure people returning to their community after incarceration are set up to succeed.
Re-entry support should start when someone first enters prison with an educational plan, adequate access to addiction and mental health treatment and an end to practices like solitary confinement that increase trauma and make re-entry harder. Re-entry support should continue in the community with job placement, employment coaching and peer mentoring to help people succeed in the community. At minimum, re-entry support should involve ensuring people have the vital documents to return home as soon as they enter prison, not racing to address the problem — often unsuccessfully — days or hours before they leave.
By supporting these vital document bills, our legislators can make our communities safer. We can reach out to elected officials to encourage their support. Providing people the documentation needed to get jobs and housing prevents crime. It gives formerly incarcerated people a real chance at a future.
The weeks, months or more it can take to get vital documents should not condemn someone back to prison. We have solutions. We need to use them.
About the author: Chuck Warpehoski is the program director at Michigan Collaborative to End Mass Incarceration (MI-CEMI). MI-CEMI brings together nonprofits, faith-based groups and community leaders working to improve the current criminal legal system.
