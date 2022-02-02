By Gina Lynem-Walker
Women are five to eight times more likely than men to develop thyroid disease, according to the American Thyroid Association (ATA). One in every eight women will develop a thyroid disorder during their lifetime. It isn’t scientifically known why women are vulnerable to thyroid disease, though perhaps the development of thyroid disease is linked to autoimmunity — more commonly found in women than men.
Thyroid problems, often hereditary, can affect women of any age but are particularly prevalent in women who recently gave birth or undergoing menopause. Women age 60 and older are at a higher risk for thyroid gland problems.
How does the thyroid function as it pertains to women?
The thyroid is a hormone-producing gland that regulates the body’s metabolism and growth and secretes these hormones:
- Thyroxine (T4)
- Triiodothyronine (T3)
- Calcitonin
Types of thyroid disease
When the thyroid doesn’t function properly, it either releases too much thyroxine (T4) or not enough. This process leads to three main disorders:
- Hypothyroidism (underactive thyroid). Signs include fatigue, dry skin, increased sensitivity to cold, memory problems, constipation, depression, weight gain, weakness and slow heart rate.
- Hyperthyroidism (overactive thyroid). Signs include restlessness, nervousness, racing heart, irritability, sweating, shaking, anxiety, trouble sleeping, thin skin, brittle hair and nails, muscle weakness, weight loss and bulging eyes in certain cases.
- Thyroid cancer. Four major types: papillary, follicular, medullary and anaplastic.
Both hypothyroidism and hyperthyroidism affect women more often than men. Hypothyroidism may occur because the pituitary gland or the thyroid itself isn’t functioning properly. This type of thyroid disease is more likely to develop in women post-menopause.
Hypothyroidism that isn’t treated with medicine during pregnancy can cause anemia, low birth weight, miscarriage, preeclampsia, problems with the baby’s growth and brain development or stillbirth.
Hyperthyroidism that isn’t treated with medicine during pregnancy can cause fast hear rate in the newborn, low birth weight, miscarriage, preeclampsia (a serious condition starting after 20 weeks of pregnancy causing high blood pressure and problems with the kidneys and other organs) or premature birth.
An overactive thyroid isn’t as common as an underactive thyroid, affecting just over 1 percent of the American population as opposed to underactive thyroids, which affects nearly 5 percent.
Thyroid disease affects pregnancy
Both disorders can make it harder for women to get pregnant, as problems with the thyroid hormone can upset the balance of the hormones that cause ovulation. Hypothyroidism can also cause a woman’s body to make more prolactin, the hormone that tells the body to make breast milk. Too much prolactin can suppress ovulation.
Women with hyperthyroidism during pregnancy are at higher risk of enduring severe morning sickness.
How else does thyroid disease affect women?
The imbalance in thyroid hormone levels may also result in heavy or irregular menstrual periods, or absent periods — a condition called amenorrhea.
Thyroid disorders may cause early-onset menopause (before age 40 or in the early 40s). Some symptoms of hyperthyroidism may also be mistaken for early menopause.
Undiagnosed thyroid disease may put patients at risk for serious conditions like cardiovascular diseases, osteoporosis and infertility. Individuals should talk to a health care provider if they notice symptoms like fatigue, dry skin, puffy face or unexplained weight loss or weight gain.
About the author: Gina Lynem-Walker is associate medical director at Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan.