By Anne Harper
The proximity of our newest national holiday, Juneteenth, to our oldest, July Fourth, provides a fitting reminder of the significance of our founding documents.
The stirring words and phrases of the Declaration of Independence might have been lost in time were it not for the equally essential words of freedom contained in the Emancipation Proclamation, which we will celebrate this Monday.
Both Juneteenth and July Fourth coexist as our independence days.
The Declaration had fallen into relative obscurity after the Revolutionary War. The fighting having ended, public attention turned to the U.S. Constitution, whose language does not contain the Declaration’s familiar phrases about self-evident truths, the assertion of natural rights to life, liberty and happiness, or the crucial notion that all “are created equal.”
While President Lincoln issued the proclamation of the freedom of enslaved persons from their owners to take effect on Jan. 1, 1863, the news of this significant decision did not reach the southwestern outpost of Galveston, Texas, until more than two years later on June 19, 1865. Union General Gordon Granger read the proclamation aloud from a balcony, a ceremony that is re-enacted each year.
The abolitionist advocate Frederick Douglass famously asserted in his Fourth of July speech in 1852, “The rich inheritance of justice, liberty, prosperity and independence, bequeathed by your fathers, is shared by you, not by me. The sunlight that brought life and healing to you, has brought stripes and death to me. This Fourth July is yours, not mine.”
Douglass, Lincoln and others revived the language of the Declaration in their campaign against human bondage. They focused on the Declaration’s emphasis on equality — even though, in the 18th century, that word implied only a rejection of rule by hereditary monarchs or aristocrats.
In the Emancipation Proclamation and in the Gettysburg Address, Lincoln argued unequivocally for racial, and thus political, equality among men.
Just as the Continental Congress issued the Declaration of Independence in 1776 to inspire patriotism and send a message to the British, Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation as the nation approached its third year of a bloody civil war to send a message explicitly framing the conflict as a moral battle against slavery.
In addition to declaring that “all persons held as slaves” in the rebellious states were henceforth free, the proclamation announced that Black men newly freed would be admitted into the Union Army and Navy, encouraging essential manpower to enlist in the fight against the Confederacy.
By the end of the Civil War, nearly 200,000 Black soldiers and sailors would fight for the Union – and for freedom.
Ever since the radical language of the Declaration of Independence was conceived and publicized, we have been a nation on the road to achieving the goals of equality and liberty. The Emancipation Proclamation — and our celebration of it on Juneteenth — marks one of the milestones on our aspirational journey to achieving these ideals. The passage of the 19th Amendment granting women the right to vote is another.
It falls to us all, from Michigan to Texas, from Maine to Arizona, to continue to read aloud and listen together to the words of our founding documents, both the Declaration and the proclamation.
We have a duty to ponder their meaning and to find ways to create a more perfect union by laws, policies and practices that promote political equality, particularly the right to vote, the right to serve on juries, and the right to hold public office.
It is in the equality of citizenship that we can fortify a country that understands its freedom as a collective good, based on equal participation and equal justice for all.
About the author: Anne Harper, Ph.D., is a retired management consultant. She taught political science, served in elected office (board of education) and advocates for civic engagement. She has volunteered as an election official, museum docent and yoga teacher.
