One in five adults experience a diagnosable mental health condition in any year — and more than half go untreated. While the pandemic exacerbated the U.S. behavioral health crisis, the issue has been growing. Prior to the pandemic, employers tried to ensure behavioral health care was accessible to workers. The need for integrated mental health practices in the workplace is important.
Mental health support
Mental health impacts physical health: individuals diagnosed with a chronic condition are twice as likely to have a behavioral health condition — and vice versa. Individuals with untreated depression and chronic illness pay $560 more a month in average health care than individuals with a chronic disease alone.
Untreated behavioral health concerns and a chronic condition can impact employees at work through decreased engagement and productivity, as well as increased absenteeism.
Be an ally
Supporting employees and co-workers can mean more than offering treatment options and resources. Being an ally — someone who isn’t a member of a marginalized group but takes actions to support that group — can make a big difference to employees who feel underrepresented or in the minority in the workplace. Often, marginalized groups are vulnerable to anxiety, depression, trauma disorders and poor physiological health due to conditions they feel they must accept at work because they are underrepresented.
How to be an ally at work:
- Credit coworkers for good ideas
- Build up coworkers by talking about their expertise in team meetings and recommend them for opportunities
- Create a communications code of conduct for meetings so workers have a chance to be heard
- Ensure specific, technical questions go to the employee with direct expertise
- Listen and ask questions if someone has a different experience than yours
- Look for opportunities for members of underrepresented groups including women and people of color to serve as panelists, speakers at events or in the workplace or invite them to career-building opportunities
- Speak up about degrading and offensive behavior or speech during office interactions
Leadership
Looking for help for a behavioral health issue like substance use disorder or anxiety and depression is difficult, especially if a person is worried about how they’ll be perceived at work and among friends and family. Leaders in the workplace break down stigma: 62 percent of employees said if someone in a leadership role at work spoke openly about mental health, they would feel more comfortable talking about it themselves.
Leaders can integrate mental health resources in the workplace through lunchtime webinars, new hire orientations, speaker series and training workplace influencers.
Remote supports
Workplace amenities like access to clinicians and counselors offer mental health support. But as some job sectors are increasingly reliant on remote work, employers must think digitally about offering resources to employees.
Employers could integrate supports by offering discounted or subsidized access for remote workers through employer assistance programs:
- Telehealth services for behavioral health: Employees can access professionals offering evidence-based, cognitive behavioral therapy through online portals that securely provide audio, video and instant message counseling sessions.
- Virtual smartphone apps to help with sleep habits, mental resiliency and meditation practices.
- Virtual well-being services, including yoga classes.
About the author: Kristyn Gregory, D.O., is a medical director of behavioral health at Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan. For more tips, visit MIBluesPerspectives.com