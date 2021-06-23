Men are twice more likely than women to die from an unintentional injury — the third leading cause of death for men, behind heart disease and cancer. Unintentional injuries leading to death typically are caused by drug overdose, motor vehicle accidents and falls. Unintentional injuries that aren’t fatal are typically caused by falls, being struck by an object and overexertion.
Gender norms
Think of masculine stereotypes and how society promotes and rewards risk-taking behavior. This is rooted in the popular culture definition of what it means to be male, in which strength and independence are rewarded. This often begins at a young age: among males age 1 to 44 years old, accidental death is the leading cause of death.
Unintentional injuries can result from behaviors in activities at work or play. For example, 70 percent of injuries related to fireworks in 2017 were among men.
Job hazards
Men are 10 times more likely than women to be killed at work. Jobs that come with a high risk for occupational injury are often dominated by men: construction, manufacturing, agriculture, transportation, warehousing, the military, public safety, mining and commercial fishing.
These jobs often rely heavily on physical labor. As pain can be viewed as a weakness, men can find themselves going to extreme lengths to overexert themselves physically and cover up physical pain to maintain the status quo.
Wearing safety equipment and following precautions on the job may be viewed as less manly by their peers. This could lead to a workplace environment where dangerous work and strain is normalized and ripe for unintentional injury.
Substance use
Unintentional death is often linked to substance use. Several factors are at play:
- Alcoholism — often normalized among men. As alcohol can affect the brain’s ability to make decisions, men may be more likely to engage in risky behaviors when under the influence.
- Drug overdose — the number one cause of unintentional death at home for men of most age groups.
This may be linked to men’s attempts at managing their mental health by using substances. The gender norms that put men at risk for unintentional injury and death also present a stigma for men around seeking treatment for depression, anxiety or mental illnesses.
Interventions
Confronting the high rates of unintentional injury and death among men requires many interventions:
- Screen for alcohol and drug use
- Encourage using safety equipment and precautions at work
- Destigmatize mental health and seeking treatment
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services reports men are 24 percent less likely to visit the doctor annually. Many men view doctor’s visits as a waste of time if they aren’t sick or exhibiting symptoms. However, primary care providers can help screen for alcohol and drug use and provide referrals to mental health providers. Mental health treatment options recently expanded to include more online and telephone options, offering discreet and flexible services to those who need it.
Often the first step to establishing healthier behaviors starts by making a personal connection to a primary care provider. Seeing a doctor regularly can save time and money in the long run, and sometimes save a life.
About the author: S. George Kipa, M.D., is a deputy chief medical officer at Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan. For more health information and tips, visit AHealthierMichigan.org.