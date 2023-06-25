By Heather Shaw
Former Traverse City Planning Commission Chairperson David Hassing, as quoted in the June 20 Record-Eagle article, said he resigned his position because his efforts at public engagement “didn’t go well” and “were not successful.”
I am resigning my appointed position because the process itself was a failure: It failed to respect the Planning Commission’s review of zoning formation and it failed to respect public opinion.
The six amendments were presented in December 2022 to the Planning Commission by Director Shawn Winter as an omnibus package. Suggestions from the Planning Commission and the public to separate and discuss each amendment individually were rebuffed. This is what the City Commission wants, Winter said.
City Commissioner Tim Werner suggested during public comment that we approve the package as it was, and let the City Commission take the heat. And that is exactly what happened.
At no time over the next five months did the Planning Commission ever discuss the details of those individual amendments. Even suggestions to remove athletic fields and golf courses as allowed uses in residential districts — since the point of the amendments was to increase housing density — were denied.
Then, on May 16, the Planning Commission was called upon to defend this whole-cloth up-zoning package at an open house. The public dismay, in particular concerning removing owner-occupancy requirements for Accessory Dwelling Units (ADUs), was deafening.
But, on June 6, the public hearing went on as scheduled. After nearly two hours of mostly negative public comment – again mostly concerning owner occupancy – the majority of commissioners voted to rubber-stamp the package of amendments exactly as Winter had written them.
David Hassing, at the introduction of that June 6 public hearing, said, “It is the job of the Planning Commission to do the heavy lifting of ordinance formation.” I agree. But the Planning Commission was not allowed to do its job on the up-zoning package. There was no “lifting,” no listening, no discussion, no changes, no compromise.
Personally, I did not disagree with the intent of those zoning changes.
But I very firmly protest this corruption of the planning process.
About the author: Heather Shaw had served as a member of the Traverse City Planning Commission since 2017.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.