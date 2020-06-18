About 2,500 years ago, in 430 B. C. E., there was a plague in Athens. Things were so bad, and there were so many bodies in the road, that when someone started a funeral pyre, other people, taking advantage of the blaze and the costly firewood, threw the bodies of their own loved ones into the flames. “The catastrophe was so overwhelming that men,” my history guy, Thucydides — Thuce for short — wrote, “not knowing what would next happen to them, became indifferent to every rule of religion or law.”
B. C. E. — I just looked this up — means before the common era or before Jesus, 2020 years ago.
We measure time, usually, in days or weeks or years, never going back much before we were born or maybe when our parents were born, and not going too far into the future either, not much after our demise or the demise of our grandchildren. How could we, really? I mean, what if the sun flies into the moon? Well, let it, most of us would agree since it’s unlikely to happen in our lifetime. Even if it was about to happen in our lifetime, what could we do about it? It’s a lot to take in, one lifetime. It’s enough, right there.
But sometimes, when bad things happen to good people, we learn how to do things differently. In the Netherlands, after the Second World War, the Dutch started ensuring that all children would have enough to eat and be educated to the level of their abilities (so they wouldn’t turn out to be like Hitler).
The Dutch, therewith, started to get taller and smarter and are now some of the tallest and smartest people on the planet. We can change, unlike the other animals. It’s our greatest asset as a species. We can climb down out of the trees and start walking on two legs. And cataclysm can motivate us.
Here are some predictable trends, already evident in the culture but accelerated by the pandemic, that I see looming on the horizon:
- Schools go on-line, education is free
- Corner grocery stores return because people are walking
- Solar and wind energy replace gas, oil, coal and wood
- Battery-operated vehicles — and our legs — replace cars
- Local farms and local people produce most of our food and goods
- We help our helpers — nurses, field hands — stay alive
- Meat is replaced by high-protein grains and vegetables
- National, non-military service is required of all citizens
- Child care is free and the people providing it are properly reimbursed
- Racism and sexism become unsustainable
- Water, soil and air are free of toxic pesticides and sewage
- Urban governments plant more trees and create more parks
- Birds sing
Yes, of course, change is uncomfortable and mistakes will be made. That’s life. But here’s the deal. Doing the right thing for our human community means doing the right thing, not just for next year or the next decade, but for the future of our children and grandchildren.
About the author: Kathleen Stocking is an award-winning essayist. She recently finished a fourth book of essays about Leelanau County titled “From the Place of the Gathering Light,” a Michigan bestseller published in the summer of 2019. A lifelong resident of the Leelanau Peninsula, she now lives on the Boardman River in Traverse City.
About the forum: The forum is a periodic column of opinion written by Record-Eagle readers in their areas of expertise. Submissions of 500 words or less may be made by emailing letters@record-eagle.com. Please include biographical information and a photo.
