Yes, it’s okay to talk about this. This is the elephant in the room. This is what we have not been talking about for a year.
“A little talk of death goes a long way with most people,” as Chaucer, who lived through the plague of 1350 that killed half the people in England, famously said.
I live in a building for seniors where, contrary to all expectations, not a single person has died from the COVID-19. We old people in my building do get sick and die but, so far, not from the plague. I see the EMT and firemen coming in the middle of the night and hear their vehicles running in the driveway and smell the diesel.
Mostly we don’t talk about this, but one day in the community room, we did. An elderly gentleman who’d been sitting with his dying friend at Munson said he’d seen “the silver coil” appear above the man’s head when he died. Everyone but me seemed to know what this is. One woman described it as being like a puff of smoke, another as the faint sound of bells, and another as being like a piece of tinsel that was there in the air for a moment and then gone. But this was a rare conversation.
Death is like an island one sees from the shore. We imagine it is much like the mainland, but we won’t know for sure until we row out there.
I have a friend who’s a Buddhist who believes in reincarnation — like getting a new suit when your old one wears out, I suggested, but he said it’s more complicated than that. But do we get to choose what we come back as? Because I don’t want to come back as a laying hen in a laying factory. Another friend, a logistics expert — schooled in transport, storage and warehousing of materials — worried about me being cremated and having my ashes spread in the dunes. A Southern Baptist, he has great faith in the Resurrection. We could be together in Heaven, all other things being equal, but only if I agreed to be buried in his family plot in Alabama. One doesn’t want to risk inconveniencing the celestial team.
My friend Grace Glynn called before she died and wanted me to come say goodbye. “Grace, your hands are cold,” I said when I arrived. And she said, eyes twinkling, “That’s just the beginning.” Years before we had both read a piece about a woman who asked her husband to give her a sign, so she could know he was in heaven, and the couple agreed it would be a feather falling from the sky. Grace and I both thought this was as good a sign as any. A few days later, right above my head, a duck fell from the sky. But does that count? Hard to say. But when I get to Heaven, after I’ve spent some time in Alabama, I’ll have to ask her.