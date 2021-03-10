Sometimes it seems like politicians won’t take action to address the climate crisis until hell — or Texas — freezes over. Well after last week, the climate threat cannot be more clear, and it’s time for Congress to act.
On Feb. 13, a winter storm swept across the U.S. Within days, the frigid conditions and ensuing infrastructure challenges led to dozens of deaths, massive power outages, and millions without clean water. Not only wind turbines froze, but so did gas pipelines, coal piles and natural gas compressors. Texas came within minutes of catastrophic failures that would have caused months-long blackouts.
My oldest sister, who lives alone in a rural Texas community, was without water and only intermittent heat and electricity for days. Imagine being 76, stranded alone, cold and hungry. Fortunately for her, even in icy conditions, she is strong and agile enough to gather wood to stay warm and to get water from a distant neighbor. Many were not as fortunate.
So, why is this happening? Typically, a strong jet stream keeps Arctic air locked over the poles. But as Arctic air warms, the jet stream weakens, allowing frigid air to dip down much further south than is normally seen. According to climate scientist Jennifer Francis, the “southward dip in the jet stream responsible for this cold invasion is likely to happen more frequently in a warming climate.” As this pattern persists, we will continue to deal with life-threatening challenges like power outages and unsafe or limited drinking water.
While modernizing America’s power grid and improving battery storage are important measures needed to prepare for future extreme temperatures, it is essential that we address the root cause — climate change — and reduce emissions that are driving the problem as quickly as possible. Every tool in the toolbox is vital, and a carbon tax would quickly slash carbon in the atmosphere and save lives — plus, if designed well, it would provide rebates to everyday people and spur the local economy.
The National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine named a carbon tax as one of the solutions to reach net-zero emissions by 2050. The U.S. Chamber of Commerce recently announced its support of a “market-based approach to accelerate emissions reductions,” in other words, a carbon price. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen supports a carbon tax that returns revenues to American households..
One example of this approach is the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act, which garnered 85 cosponsors by the end of the last Congress. The City of Traverse City passed a resolution in support of this Act and it has been endorsed by prominent businesses including Cherry Republic, Mawby Sparkling Wines, The Workshop Brewery, Great Lakes Stainless and Crystal Mountain Enterprises. The Record-Eagle editorial board and the Traverse City Chamber of Commerce both support a market-based approach to addressing the changing climate.
The Texas deep freeze should be a wake-up call to Rep. Bergman, Sens. Stabenow and Peters: an effective price on carbon with net revenues rebated to households can put us on the fast-track to preserving a livable world.
About the authors: Elizabeth Del Buono is a physician, recently retired from Munson Healthcare, founder of Michigan Clinicians for Climate Action and state liaison coordinator for Citizens’ Climate Lobby.
Mark Reynolds is the executive director of Citizens’ Climate Lobby.