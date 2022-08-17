The Aug. 3 editorial on the Higgins Lake sewer controversy published by the Traverse City Record-Eagle missed vital points and missed the truth. Bridge Michigan made the same mistakes. It sounded clever in a sort of snarky way. I was surprised by the tone.
Opponents to the proposed sewer system version have solid reasons for having problems with this specific project proposal.
Let me list a few:
1. The people who live in the “McMansions” on the lake will pay the exact same monthly sewer fee that a person living in a dinky cabin pays that is a half mile from the shoreline, making it a scam by the money-connected around the lake. Welfare for the wealthy is an apt description.
2. Many people resent the end-run that the pro-sewer folks, including township officials, did by preventing property owners in the newly created special assessment district from voting on this multimillion-dollar forever project.
3. When those objecting collected the required signatures to force a vote, the pro-sewer cabal gerrymandered the district boundaries, thereby tossing out all the signatures collected. They thought that was cute. Those objecting had to do a petition drive in record time to meet the deadline.
4. The science behind the sewer proposal has been seriously questioned by engineers and water quality experts. The pro-sewer folks cherry-picked junk science and accused objectors of being dumb and ignoramuses. They were hoping that they would be passive suckers. They aren’t.
5. There is no such thing as free money. A project based on bad science is a waste of anyone’s money.
When did we normalize taxation without representation? This is a complex problem, made more complex by hardball politics of the worst kind.
If you want to have enough information for an editorial, I suggest actually talking to people about it before forming an opinion. I suggest contacting the community group that is active on this issue.
About the author: Phillip T. Robinson is a board-certified veterinarian and wildlife ecologist and was the director of veterinary medicine at the San Diego Zoo. He was veterinary services director of biomedical research programs at the University of Toledo and the University of California, San Diego He authored many papers on animal diseases and management and published books with Columbia University Press and Brill Academic Press. He recently published a book on the ecology and conservation of the pygmy hippopotamus with Oxford University Press. He is retired and resides in Higgins Lake, Michigan.
