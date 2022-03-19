“What you see is all there is,” so concludes Nobel Prize-winning Economist and Psychologist Daniel Kahneman.
This would feel like permission to use what we currently see as the framework for all people’s lives. What if what you see isn’t all there is though? There is the future to think of, and looking forward to it, we learn there is more than what we see.
I have been criticized as advocating for the dismantling of our city to then have it rebuilt in 10-story tall buildings as far as one can see. What I actually hope to see materialize is the incremental improvement of our community. Amelioration won’t happen today and probably won’t be noticeable within my lifetime — considering the grand scheme of things, my time here can be viewed as a trace.
What I see is beyond myself. Someone more intelligent than I said, “Shea, if we genuinely care for our community, our community will always feel like a small town regardless of what the future may bring.” It was a profound epiphany for me. I’ve always shared stories of what “small town charm” really is, but never so succinctly. Community is the current and subsequent citizens that call a place home, not the buildings that house them.
I genuinely care for my community and I hope that my community cares for me as well. I hope that my home will welcome all people.
I want all to bring their lessons learned from lives lived. We need innovative problem solving skills to help us become a sustainable city.
We need to fill the employment gaps highlighted by the pandemic; teachers, nurses, bus drivers and service workers. I want to see families reducing their carbon footprints by walking, biking and busing more. These issues will only be exacerbated in the future if we remain idle.
Thickening our neighborhoods doesn’t make our place any less small. If anything it adds more opportunity to build a small community within the greater community.
None of this happens over night with a single policy change. All a policy change does is give anyone, living here now or in the future, the opportunity to fill a gap we desperately need filled — houses for people.
A garden does not always fit every person’s definition of beautiful. And that’s OK because the prepossessing bit is what’s produced: flowers, herbs, food. A city is much the same. One person’s definition of aesthetics today, based on what they see in this moment, may not be defined as beautiful by those future citizens. A city’s beauty is the people it grows: caring, hardworking, engaged and intelligent citizens.
Let’s not monsterize a charming future based solely on what we see today. Let’s be smart and understand that what we currently define as beautiful may be limiting our social growth. Let’s care for our community and in doing so create true small town charm. Always remembering that in the end, we are laying the foundation for what our children’s children will see.
About the author: Shea O’Brien is an advocate for inclusive housing and the future of Traverse City. He resides in Traverse City.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.