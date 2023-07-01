The Southern Baptist Convention (SBC), the largest Protestant denomination in the United States, describes itself as a place of "Love. Churches display love of their neighbor, their enemy, their community and God's people."
Except if you are a female.
In mid-June, the SBC disavowed women from ever becoming ministers in their organization of churches and kicked out two parishes where women had been ordained as pastors.
This radical action and old-fashioned thinking at their annual convention wasn't even a close vote. SBC representatives voted overwhelmingly to shun women leaders by prohibiting them as leaders.
Is this 2023 or 1623?
We have a female vice president; four of nine U.S. Supreme Court justices are women; the U.S. Secretary of the Treasury is a woman; and the governor and attorney general of Michigan are women. Every person born to humankind has a biological mother. Slightly more than 50 percent of the U.S. population is female.
Women are essential to us and our outcomes as a society – and a nation.
I asked Angela Denker, an ordained Lutheran minister and author of the book "Red State Christians," to explain what seems like an irrational move.
Rev. Denker said she wasn't surprised. Disappointed, yes, but surprised, no. She says there is "a preoccupation with the disenfranchisement of women in the evangelical church." There's a fear that, if women aren't in "traditional roles, as wives and mothers," this somehow threatens men.
According to Rev. Denker, these views are reinforced by the misreadings of the Gospel of Paul when he says, "Women should be silent on the church." She says churches need women leaders, but the SBC plays to emotion.
"This is a terrific fundraising device for evangelicals. There is a lot of money to be made to bring limits to women in conservative American churches."
Rev. Denker's church, which is Lutheran, has ordained women as ministers since the 1970s. However, even having said that, she says her gender often comes up as an issue with congregants, especially if they are upset. "It's the No. 1 thing people bring up when they are unhappy with me."
How will modern Christianity survive with such narrow views on who can be a leader at a time when only about 30 percent of Americans identify as Christian?I asked Rev. Denker what she says, particularly to young women, so they don't get disenfranchised.
"I encourage them to be empowered to read the Bible. To know the role and power of women in biblical history, and the many examples of outspokenness and to not allow misinformation with biblical reading."
Women's faith leaders have profound historical relevance to Christianity. Religious scholar Brandon Sutton suggests that, if there weren't women ministers at the time of Jesus, we wouldn't know about the resurrection. "Several women who followed and assisted Him. Then, after the resurrection, the women first announced that Jesus was alive (Matthew 28:1-10, John 20:18)."
Exactly 2023 years later, what would Jesus say?
A woman cannot get a leadership job with the SBC, the nation's largest Protestant denomination, but can almost anywhere else.
I looked at the SBC's website for job postings for pastors. While the qualifications don't especially state that women need not apply, the job description for a pastor refers only to the male gender. A posting states: "Devoting himself to prayer, Biblical study, and the ministry of the Word. His character – above reproach, temperate, hospitable, managing his own house well, not self-willed, not quick-tempered – will be an example to the congregation."
It notes that applicants adhere to "Baptist Faith & Message 2000."
And that message states, "The office of pastor is limited to men as qualified by Scripture."
Well, that at least is clear: Women definitely need not apply.
Incredible, outdated and depressing at the same time.
